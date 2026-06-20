Deputy President Paul Mashatile undertake a Working Visit to the People's Republic of China, 20 to 26 Jun

Deputy President Mashatile to undertake a working visit to the People’s Republic of China

His Excellency, the Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa, Mr Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile, will undertake a Working Visit to the People's Republic of China from 20 to 26 June 2026.

The visit follows an invitation extended by the Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), Mr Ren Hongbin, for the Deputy President to participate in the 4th China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, as well as other economic diplomacy engagements.

CISCE is the world's first national-level expo dedicated to global supply chains, hosted under the auspices of the Chinese Government and organised by the CCPIT.

This will be the Deputy President's second participation in the Expo, following his attendance at the 3rd CISCE in July 2025.

The Working Visit will further strengthen South Africa-China relations, with a particular focus on political cooperation, industrial investment, trade facilitation and economic collaboration.

Building on the successful outcomes of the 9th South Africa-China Bi-National Commission (BNC) held in Cape Town in March 2026, and co-chaired by Deputy President Mashatile and Vice President Han Zheng of the People's Republic of China, the visit seeks to further advance cooperation between the two countries in areas of mutual interest.

The Deputy President will also undertake high-level engagements with selected Chinese investors in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, reflecting the depth and breadth of South Africa's economic partnership with China.

The Deputy President will be accompanied by the Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Zuko Godlimpi, as well as senior government officials.

Media enquiries: Mr Keith Khoza, Acting Spokesperson to Deputy President Mashatile on 066 195 8840.

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