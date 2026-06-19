Post-War Canadian Folk Art Sale Realizes CA$497,733, Led by Iconic Maud Lewis Paintings

Maud Lewis, Three Black Cats - Iconic 1967 oil on beaverboard and the top lot of the sale; realized CA$54,450. Maud Lewis, White Cat - Rare serial image featuring Maud Lewis's famous white cat "Fluffy"; sold for CA$45,375. Joseph Sleep, Symbiosis of Creatures, Land and Sea - Monumental circa 1977 composition showcasing the artist's celebrated vision of harmony in nature; CA$19,360.

Strong bidding and a 100% sell-through rate underscore continued demand for Canada's finest post-war folk art.

NEW HAMBURG, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Post-War Canadian Folk Art auction held June 11, 2026, by Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd., delivered outstanding results, realizing CA$497,733.50 (including buyer's premium). The 72-lot, online-only sale was led by two iconic paintings by Maud Lewis, alongside exceptional performances by Joseph Sleep, Joe Norris, Angus Trudeau, Yvon Côté and Cyril Hirtle.The auction attracted 319 registered bidders, who placed 2,620 bids, achieving a 100% sell-through rate. Bidding took place through Miller & Miller Live and LiveAuctioneers, with a live video feed hosted on the firm's website, reflecting sustained enthusiasm among collectors for fresh-to-market examples by Canada's most celebrated folk artists.All prices quoted include the buyer's premium and are in Canadian dollars.Leading the sale was Lot 37, Three Black Cats by Maud Lewis , which realized CA$54,450 against an estimate of CA$30,000–35,000. Painted in 1967, the beloved serial image is among the artist's most recognizable compositions and stands as an enduring symbol of Canadian folk art. Presented as a Christmas gift in 1967 and retained by the recipient's family for nearly six decades, the vibrant painting exemplifies the joyful imagery and unmistakable charm that have made Lewis an international icon.Another major Maud Lewis work, Lot 38, White Cat, realized CA$45,375 against an estimate of CA$25,000–30,000. Dating from the artist's celebrated mid-1960s period, the painting depicts her famous white cat "Fluffy" surrounded by brilliant tulips and flowering shrubs. Purchased directly from Maud Lewis by Marion Dace of Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, and accompanied by a John H. Kinnear painting, the lot offered collectors an exceptional example with outstanding provenance.A standout surprise of the sale came from Lot 19, Joseph Sleep's monumental Symbiosis of Creatures, Land and Sea, which soared to CA$19,360, more than tripling its CA$4,000–6,000 estimate, and breaking the record for a Joseph Sleep piece sold at auction. Closely related to the celebrated work reproduced on the cover of the 1981 Joe Sleep Retrospective published by the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia, the ambitious composition showcases the artist's harmonious vision of humans, animals and nature coexisting within a richly detailed and balanced world.Lot 28, Joe Norris's Prospect Bay, achieved CA$14,520 against an estimate of CA$9,000–12,000. Painted in 1983 during the artist's mature period, the highly organized coastal scene combines sailboats, fishing vessels, rocky shorelines and luminous skies into one of the strongest examples of Norris's celebrated maritime imagery.Another notable result came from Lot 59, Angus Trudeau's Norgoma, which realized CA$13,310. Executed around 1980, the nostalgic depiction of the historic Great Lakes passenger vessel captures Trudeau's distinctive documentary style while benefiting from provenance through the personal collection of acclaimed Canadian artist Alex Cameron, who purchased the work directly from Trudeau.Carved sculptures also attracted spirited bidding. Lot 51, Yvon Côté's expressive painted wood Rooster, sold for CA$12,100, significantly exceeding its CA$2,500–3,000 estimate. The animated carving demonstrates the Québec artist's remarkable ability to imbue simple forms with energy, humour and personality.The sale opened with another Maud Lewis highlight, Lot 1, Sleighing Scene Christmas Card, which realized CA$9,075. The charming postcard-sized watercolour, purchased directly from the artist and passed down through the family, captures the joyful movement and vibrant colour that define Lewis's winter imagery.Also achieving CA$9,075 was Lot 21, Cyril Hirtle's Big Catch. Purchased directly from the artist, the engaging marine scene exemplifies Hirtle's unconventional use of scale and perspective, transforming an everyday fishing excursion into a whimsical and highly personal narrative composition.Overall, the June 11 sale reaffirmed the strength of the Canadian post-war folk art market, particularly for works with exceptional provenance, fresh-to-market histories and iconic subject matter. Strong bidding across multiple artists demonstrated continued collector confidence in the category and reinforced the enduring appeal of Canada's self-taught artistic traditions.To view a wrap-up video highlighting key results from the auction, visit: https://youtu.be/0-qpRJyZdGE Upcoming Auctions at Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.:- June 24, 2026: Luxury Watches- September 12, 2026: Advertising & Petroliana- September 13, 2026: General Store & Soda Advertising- September 27, 2026: Pre-1980 Sports Cards – The Spezowka Collection- October 7, 2026: Decoys- October 8, 2026: Post-War Canadian Folk Art- October 9, 2026: Pottery & Bottles- October 10, 2026: CanadianaMiller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. is Canada's trusted seller of high-value collections and is always accepting quality consignments. The firm specializes in watches, art, antiques and high-value collectibles, providing collectors with a trusted place to buy and sell.For consignment inquiries, call (519) 573-3710, email info@millerandmillerauctions.com, or visit www.millerandmillerauctions.com

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