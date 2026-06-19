New system will make jury instructions easier for lawyers and judges to prepare

The Florida Bar has created a jury instructions builder that create sets of instructions specific to individual cases.

Say goodbye to downloading separate jury instructions and copying and pasting them into one document: The Florida Bar has created a jury instructions builder that lets lawyers, and judges, and the public create sets of instructions specific to individual cases.

Bar leaders says this system streamlines the process of building a set of jury instructions. Being able to generate customized instructions for a particular case will save Florida lawyers time and ensure the most current versions are used.

The jury instructions builder launched June 19 in conjunction with the 2026 Florida Bar Convention.

How it Works

To build a set of instructions set, users will follow these prompts:

Select the jury instructions category (Civil, Criminal, Contracts & Business or Jimmy Ryce cases),

Select the specific instructions needed,

Drag and drop selections to reorder, if necessary,

Once the request is submitted, the person wo requested instructions will receive an email asking to validate the email address. Once verified, the builder emails a single document containing the instructions in the order specified.

Users will also be able to download revision histories and proposals for new or amended instructions from the jury instructions builder. The entire set of jury instructions for each category in Word and PDF format will still be available for immediate download.