USDA Compliant Commercial Kitchen Flooring SQF Certified Food Processing Floors Industrial Kitchen Flooring Commercial Kitchen Flooring Repairs

HIGH PERFORMANCE SYSTEMS ROLLS OUT ADVANCED SQF-CERTIFIED RESINOUS FLOORING IN NJ, NY, and PA.

Our high-build urethane slurry systems are explicitly engineered to withstand these extreme temperature shifts without cracking, bubbling, or delaminating.” — Jeffrey Smedley

MIDDLESEX, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- High Performance Systems, a premier industrial and commercial flooring contractor operating from major New Jersey hubs in Middlesex, NJ, today announced its expanded deployment of specialized, SQF-certified food processing flooring and USDA-compliant commercial kitchen systems tailored for the highly regulated food and beverage sector across New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.With strict third-party safety audits becoming the norm, standard concrete profiles and traditional quarry tile systems are failing under heavy industrial wear. High Performance Systems addresses this vulnerability by engineering seamless, non-porous resinous overlays that eliminate grout lines—preventing the accumulation of bacteria, moisture, grease, and mold."Food manufacturing and commercial kitchen environments in the Tri-State area face incredibly punishing conditions," said a spokesperson for High Performance Systems. "From heavy footprint traffic to thermal shock during boiling water washdowns next to walk-in freezers, standard concrete preparation isn’t enough. Our high-build urethane slurry systems are explicitly engineered to withstand these extreme temperature shifts without cracking, bubbling, or delaminating."To guarantee an unbreakable bond, the firm employs heavy-duty, 800-pound planetary diamond grinders to achieve a precise mechanical concrete surface profile (CSP) before application. Each installation is customized to meet stringent SQF guidelines, USDA/FDA mandates, and HACCP protocols, utilizing integrated radius cove bases to create a seamless floor-to-wall transition that leaves nowhere for dirt or contaminants to hide.Key Features & Benefits:Thermal Shock & Chemical Resistance: Built to handle harsh chemical sanitizers, organic acids, and extreme temperature fluctuations.Enhanced Hygiene: Seamless finishes can be paired with antimicrobial resinous flooring additives to actively inhibit bacterial growth.Rapid Commercial Turnaround: Optimized installation workflows designed specifically to minimize operational downtime for busy processing plants and high-volume regional kitchens.Drawing on over 40 years of industrial surface engineering experience and serving the regional marketplace since 1988, High Performance Systems works exclusively with commercial and industrial clients, bringing specialized expertise to processing plants, distribution centers, warehouses, and commercial food service facilities For more information, to view their latest case studies, or to schedule a professional site assessment, visit High Performance Systems or call 800-928-7220.About High Performance SystemsHigh Performance Systems is a certified epoxy and resinous flooring contractor headquartered at 436 Lincoln Blvd, Middlesex, NJ, with regional operations spanning Stirling and Green Brook. Since 1988, the company has delivered high-durability, regulatory-compliant surface engineering solutions designed strictly for the industrial and commercial marketplace.Media Contact:High Performance Systems436 Lincoln Blvd, Middlesex, NJ 08846800-928-7220sales@hpsflooring.com

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