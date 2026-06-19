Microboard & Napatech Respond to Urgent Ebola Crisis in the DRC

Bunia, the epicenter of the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo Microboard Mission partners distributing clean water in less than 24 hours to crisis areas. Microboard Mission partners distribute masks and prevention information.

Microboard & Napatech partner together to address the urgent Ebola crisis in the DRC delivering clean water, protective supplies, and masks.

SEYMOUR, CT, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Friday, May 15, a notable Ebola outbreak was announced in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. While Ebola has long been present in the DRC, this outbreak immediately raised urgent concern because it was caused by the rare and especially deadly Bundibugyo virus strain. The outbreak quickly drew global attention and was declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the World Health Organization (WHO).For everyone at Microboard , the situation became deeply personal when the epicenter was identified as Bunia, where two of the humanitarian missions Microboard supports, the Rebuilders and Compassion Ministry, are headquartered. Lee Cantelon, Microboard’s Director of Humanitarian Missions, was in Nigeria at the time and was in direct communication with both missions in Bunia as they moved quickly to respond to the crisis.Microboard immediately mobilized funds to address the most urgent needs on the ground, including clean water, masks, protective supplies, and other essential resources that could be delivered without delay. Napatech , a technology company based in Denmark, also stepped forward quickly, donating $5,000 toward the Ebola response. Their immediate support helped provide critical aid at a time when waiting for administrative channels or larger humanitarian systems could have cost precious time.One of the first emergency actions was the drilling of a clean water borehole at the Rebuilders center in less than 24 hours. In Microboard’s 15 years of clean water development and borehole installation, this marked a new record and reflected the urgency of the response. Access to clean water became an immediate priority for prevention, sanitation, and protecting vulnerable communities from further spread.Since then, both the Rebuilders and Compassion Ministry have been actively engaged in prevention efforts throughout Bunia. Their work has included distributing clean water, masks, protective gear, and hygiene supplies, as well as raising awareness about safety methods in the city center and in the crowded Internally Displaced Persons camps scattered across the region. The Rebuilders FM radio station has also become one of the main broadcasters of public safety messages throughout Ituri Province, helping ensure that lifesaving information reaches as many people as possible.This outbreak is considered one of the more serious Ebola outbreaks in the region’s long history with the disease, which dates back to 1976. Many have raised concern about the outbreak’s severity due to the late detection of cases and the deadly nature of the Bundibugyo strain. At the time of this post, there were more than 670 confirmed cases and more than 136 confirmed fatalities associated with the virus.Microboard is continuing to monitor the situation closely and remains in direct communication with our teams in Bunia as they work to help curtail the spread of the virus. We are grateful for the swift and generous response from Napatech, and we ask for continued prayers for our partners, their communities, and everyone working on the front lines of this urgent humanitarian effort.

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