ReviveHealth Launches Next-Generation Member Platform That Transforms the Care Experience

Amanda Brown, Vice President of Product, Revive Gary Douville, Chief Operating Officer, Revive

From appointment visibility to mental health self-scheduling, Revive puts more control in members' hands

When members can access care on their terms, build relationships with their care team, and manage their journey from a single view, that’s when a benefits platform becomes a benefits outcome.” — Gary Douville, Chief Operating Officer, Revive

PONTE VEDRA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ReviveHealth , Inc. (Revive), the leading integrated whole-person healthcare platform serving employers and their workforces, today announced a significant update to its member platform, launching in July 2026. The enhancements reflect Revive's north star commitment to building a care experience that is intuitive, personalized, and easy to use — because when accessing care is simple, members engage more, outcomes improve, and employers see the results they invested in.The July release represents a meaningful leap forward in how members interact with their care. Revive has modernized its scheduling workflows, introduced digital self-scheduling for mental health services, added personalized homepage features, and elevated the platform's overall UI/UX, all designed to meet members where they are and make it easier than ever to access the care they need.Leading the release is the introduction of self-scheduling for mental health appointments. Members can now schedule a behavioral health appointment in minutes directly within the Revive platform, a capability expected to meaningfully improve appointment completion rates for mental health services. By putting scheduling in members' hands, Revive makes it faster and easier to connect with a mental health provider, while enabling Care Coordinators to dedicate their time and expertise to members with higher-complexity needs."Reaching out for mental health support already takes courage," said Amanda Brown, Vice President of Product at Revive. "We don’t want the logistics to get in the way. This release is about giving members more options — more ways to access care on their own terms so the path forward feels a little lighter."The release also delivers a fully redesigned scheduling experience for Urgent Care and Primary Care appointments. The new multi-step flow modernizes the end-to-end scheduling journey by improving content quality and refining the visual presentation. Members will now have the opportunity to establish a relationship with their provider before their appointment begins, strengthening continuity of care and building member confidence. The streamlined experience means members spend less time navigating and more time focused on their care.Rounding out the update, a new Appointment Card feature brings personalized visibility to the platform homepage. Members can now see and manage all upcoming Urgent Care, Primary Care, and Weight Health appointments from a single view. The ability to view or cancel directly from their dashboard improves care continuity and reduces missed appointments."July's platform release is about delivering on our promise to employers and their workforces — that Revive will be the benefit their employees actually use," said Gary Douville, Chief Operating Officer at Revive. "When members can access mental health services on their terms, build relationships with their care team before they ever walk into an appointment, and manage their entire care journey from a single view, that's when a benefits platform becomes a benefits outcome. These updates move us meaningfully in that direction, and they're just the beginning."The July platform updates build on Revive's broader strategy of integrating AI, connected care, and operational intelligence into a single, seamless member experience. Looking ahead, Revive is developing Ask Revive, an AI-powered member assistant built directly into the platform that will guide members through their health journey. As employers continue to seek benefits solutions that drive meaningful utilization, Revive's investment in platform quality and intelligent, AI-driven experiences positions it as the care model employees will actually use.About ReviveHealth, Inc.ReviveHealth, Inc. (Revive) is an integrated whole-person care company delivering accessible, affordable, and high-quality care for employers and their workforces. Through a subscription-based model, Revive connects primary care, urgent care, mental health services, weight health, pharmacy services, and wellness support into one coordinated experience. Designed to complement traditional insurance, Revive helps employers simplify benefits while improving access, outcomes, and cost predictability. www.revive.healthMedia Contact:

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