PUC Publishes Latest Newsletter Inviting Public Feedback on Key Initiatives

Posted on Jun 18, 2026 in Announcements

The Hawaiʻi Public Utilities Commission (PUC) has released the latest edition of its newsletter.

This latest PUC Connection edition 26-03 highlights multiple opportunities for public input, including efforts to improve the PUC website, develop a wildfire liability cap framework under Act 258, update the Hawaiʻi Universal Service Fund to better support blind and low vision residents, and more. The PUC is actively inviting community feedback to help guide these important efforts and strengthen its commitment to its core values of service, transparency, collaboration and leadership.

Read the current edition to learn more and submit feedback.

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