Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins Statement on Juneteenth

Published: 19 June 2026

"Juneteenth marks a defining moment in our nation's history and serves as a powerful reminder that freedom delayed is freedom denied. As we commemorate this day, we honor the resilience, perseverance and contributions of generations of African Americans who, despite unimaginable hardship, helped shape our country and our communities.

“Here in Westchester County, we recognize that the promise of equality requires continued commitment and action. Juneteenth is an opportunity to reflect on our history, celebrate Black culture and achievement and recommit ourselves to building a future where every resident has the opportunity to succeed and thrive. I encourage everyone to take part in the many Juneteenth events taking place throughout our County and spend time learning about the stories and sacrifices behind this annual holiday."