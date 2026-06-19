Explore Authors Magazine releases its recommended list of hottest new fiction and nonfiction books to read this summer

Ashwood Retreat by Jaunzsen Ridgeley Forgotten Trail by Steven D. McKain Lila's Dance by David Ghilardi

Curl up this summer with a great book from Explore Authors Magazine's recommended list of hottest new fiction and nonfiction books to read this summer.

Explore amazing new books to read this month from Explore Authors Magazine's carefully curated list of hottest fiction, nonfiction, and children's books to read this summer vacation.” — Explore Authors Magazine

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Albanian Downfall, by Shefqet Meko, a young journalist is torn between loyalty to his ideals and the suffocating grip of communism in this riveting social thriller. Arbjon Press—979-8995391906

Dark Data by Lee Gemmill: Hunted. Trapped. Left for.... A seventy-year-old unidentified serial killer comes out of retirement, in this taut psychologically thriller. An investigator's evidence reveals he may be closer to her than she thinks. Cottingham Masters PH—9798295821813

Lila’s Dance by David Ghilardi is a beautiful literary historical fiction that weaves a narrative of adventure and romance with a soul’s inner journey and the mystical nature of reality. A captivating novel. VaShi Books—979-8-9964929-1-6

Some secrets follow you. Some secrets wait for you to come back—in Jaunzsen Ridgely's "Ashwood Retreat," a gripping psychological thriller/horror that follows two best friends on vacation to a mysterious retreat more dangerous than it seems. COMING SOON.

In Whispers of Hope, Pamela J. Pearsall blends humor, heart, and lived experience to help caregivers, educators, or anyone supporting a child from hard places make sense of behaviors that often feel impossible. Values Count Press—9798995053606

In Steve McKain's Forgotten Trail (a Redemption Trail sequel), two deputy cowboys in the late 1800s, find themselves chasing desperados through the Texas Hill Country where they encounter a rebel army preparing a return to the battlefield. T. Rover Press—979-8998564727.

Scott Franz's Patriots of the King's Table, friends find themselves on the run amid international intrigue, conspiracy, and shadowy government agents, while in possession of "The Document" in this exiting spy thriller. Town Crier Press—979-899561500

The Farthest Reach by Dr. Robert Wheeler, PhD contemplates the meaning of life and why we are here, exploring the farthest reaches of human thinking in this stirring philosophy book. Ontosscience—979-8234012913.

Loyalty and power meet obsession, in Rebecca Thompson's, The Fall of Gold: (Book One) Baron and Nash Series. A mafia leader falls headfirst for a headstrong baker, who becomes the object of his desire. She will be his. Still Waters Run Deep Publishing—979-8995673019.

With Courage and Honor by Mario J. Pabon follows The Rum and Coke Outfit, and the valiant 65th Regiment's battle into 1950s Korea, in this tense war novel. COMING SOON.

Michael T. Ribble, The Starke series' fifth novel Lieutenant Jacob Starke at War, finds the United States and Spain at war; with Europe about to take sides in this riveting and adventurous addition to the Lieutenant Jacob Starke sea novels. Apalachicola Publishing—978-1733084260

Michael King insightfully explores human nature through the lens of nature, evolution, and psychology, in Embedded: An Overview of Nature's Influence on Humanity, Human Ivy Publishing—979-8295744433

Shame on Them: Surviving my Childhood by Bart Bondeson, shares a story of abuse and the survival of extremes, in this gripping story. Through the Fire—979-8295765087.

You Made a Huge Mistake by Norman Merwarth, follows a smart former orphan who is being pursued by her fake foster-parents who sees her as a potential money maker and wants her back in this suspenseful adventurous installment in the Atonement Series by Norman Merwarth.

In One Chance by James Chamberlain, a man down on his luck is given a second chance when a mysterious portal opens, rescuing him in a time of need in this fantasy adventure. Johazi Books—979-8993531601

Shelly's Glide to the Other Side by Kathleen Starke, illustrated by Tom Starke follows an adorable snail who decides to go on an adventure despite warnings from friends in this beautifully illustrated children's book. COMING SOON.

The Saints Who Saved Me by John Unger takes readers on a journey through the recovery process from childhood trauma, abuse, and family dysfunction, all while weaving together faith and psychological insights. COMING SOON.

Undraye P. Howard PhD. and Loretta A Howard, PhD, offer a deeper look at how great leaders adapt and thrive when everything around them is up in the air in their self-improvement book, Is This the Way it is Supposed to Be? Wisdom Bearer Publishing—9798994744505.

Sitting by the Windowsill of Life with a Spiritual Friend by A.M. Britwell, shares poetry inspired by the philosophy of an esteemed musician from one of the most famous rock bands in the world. Granali Publishing, 9798993988207

A Reluctant Desperado by Jerry B. Sanders is a dark 1800s western about a young boy with troubling "luck" determined to overcome poverty and the many challenges life has thrown at him. Leaves and Streams Books—9798999434920

Through Our Own Wrong Eyes by Florence D'Angelo tells the story of a couple's troubled, post-depression era relationship through a journal spanning 40 years in this powerful story by Florence D'Angelo. Independent Thinking Press—9798985658248

In Dennis Roumm's thrilling spiritual fiction, Psalm of Grace, a young shopkeeper's soul is on the line when evil forces conspire to trick her into willingly crossing the threshold into hell. Rocinante Press—979-8991418133

The Tide Still Comes by Faith Droessler offers a beautiful collection of poems featuring struggle, the act of continuing, and the importance of perseverant joy. Mount Louretta Publishing—9798995183402

Bullheaded for Success by Dale Strobach is an upbeat self-help book designed to help readers create their own successes now, rather than waiting until it’s too late. COMING SOON.

A Repository of Joseph Smith's stories, Volume I and II by Ronald Miller, offers a comprehensive chronicle of the LDS founder's life story. 9798994735220, 9798994735206.

A young boy sails his paper boat on the ocean, in this gentle, beautifully illustrated children's book about the currents of life, love, and healing, in The Little Paper Boat by Mattox Lo. COMING SOON.

In Omega Rose (Omega Rose Trilogy) by. J.R. Marzolf, a global drama spirals out of an ancient secret into a fast-paced, modern world infused with cybercrime, genetic manipulation, and mind control in this gripping sci-fi thriller. Coin Perdue Press, 979-8993325804

Norm Yerke releases his second book, The Life of Jesus, presenting Gospel narrative in a clear, chronological, and accessible way for modern readers in this inspirational and informative book.

Empathy Rising by Parish Jefferson, PhD offers a: Practical Guide for Bridging Divides and Rebuilding Connection in this powerful self-help journey. Inclusive Edge Press—979-8995410201, 979-8995410218

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