Stratagon Named Small Business of the Year by Savannah River Nuclear Solutions

Strategic marketing and technology consultancy recognized for its work with Savannah River Site, a U.S. Department of Energy location in Aiken, SC

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stratagon Inc. , a strategic marketing, technology, and creative consultancy, has been named Small Business of the Year by Savannah River Nuclear Solutions (SRNS), the management and operations contractor for the Savannah River Site (SRS), a U.S. Department of Energy location in Aiken, South Carolina. The award was presented on June 11, 2026, in recognition of Stratagon's performance, partnership, and contributions to the site's mission.The recognition comes through the SRNS Small Business Program, one of the most decorated supplier programs in the Department of Energy complex. SRNS commits nearly 80 percent of its procurement dollars to small businesses and has earned national recognition for its advocacy, including the U.S. Small Business Administration's 2025 Dwight D. Eisenhower Award for Excellence in Services, the highest honor available to a large federal contractor for small business utilization. Being selected for individual recognition within a program of that caliber places Stratagon among a select group of suppliers supporting the Savannah River Site.Stratagon serves SRNS as a technology and digital experience partner, designing and building the HubSpot-powered supplier engagement platform that helps connect businesses across the country with subcontracting opportunities at SRS. The work supports the very mission the SRNS Small Business Program exists to advance: making it easier for small companies to find, pursue, and win work supporting the Department of Energy.“This award means a great deal to our team,” said Ryan Burkett,. “SRNS has built one of the most respected small business programs in the federal space, and they hold their suppliers to a high standard. To be recognized by an organization that takes small business partnership this seriously is a reflection of the people at Stratagon who show up every day to do excellent work.”As a certified minority-owned business enterprise (MBE) headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Stratagon understands firsthand the impact that intentional supplier development programs have on growing companies. The firm's work with SRNS reflects its broader practice at the intersection of marketing strategy, technology, and digital transformation for clients in highly regulated and complex industries.As stated by Alex Moore, Co-Founder and Senior Partner at Stratagon, “We are grateful for the trust SRNS has placed in us and proud to play a part in connecting more businesses to the opportunities at the Savannah River Site.”About StratagonStratagon, Inc. is a strategic marketing, technology, and creative consultancy that helps organizations power revenue growth through effective strategy, powerful technology, and impactful creative. A certified minority-owned business enterprise and HubSpot Solutions Partner, Stratagon serves clients across B2B, higher education, agriculture, and government-adjacent markets from offices in Charlotte and High Point, North Carolina. Learn more at www.stratagon.com About Savannah River Nuclear SolutionsSavannah River Nuclear Solutions, LLC is the management and operations contractor for the Savannah River Site, a U.S. Department of Energy location near Aiken, South Carolina, supporting the DOE Office of Environmental Management and the National Nuclear Security Administration. The SRNS Small Business Program has earned more than a dozen national awards for its commitment to small and diverse suppliers, including the U.S. Small Business Administration's 2025 Dwight D. Eisenhower Award for Excellence in Services.

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