CMTA Appoints Aimee Yrlas Simpson as Chief Revenue Officer, Expanding Its Impact for People Living with CMT

Aimee Yrlas Simpson

Appointment strengthens CMTA's ability to accelerate research and improve the lives of people living with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

Aimee brings the experience and leadership to this new role that we need to strengthen the resources that fuel our mission and expand what CMTA can deliver for patients and families.” — Sue Bruhn, PhD, CMTA CEO

GLENOLDEN, PA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association (CMTA) announced today the appointment of Aimee Yrlas Simpson as Chief Revenue Officer. Simpson brings more than 25 years of nonprofit leadership experience spanning fundraising, corporate partnerships, strategic planning, operations, and marketing.Throughout her career, Aimee has held senior leadership roles with organizations including the Immune Deficiency Foundation, American Diabetes Association, and Business Executives for National Security. She has led fundraising and revenue programs that expanded donor engagement, strengthened organizational sustainability, and increased resources for mission-driven work. Aimee has also served as a commissioner on the Georgia Commission for Service and Volunteerism since her appointment by Governor Brian Kemp in 2016.In the newly created Chief Revenue Officer role, Aimee will lead CMTA’s revenue strategy and development operations across CMTA's diverse revenue streams. She will work closely with CMTA leadership and the Board of Directors to strengthen philanthropic support for research, patient programs, and community initiatives.“Every dollar raised creates new opportunities to accelerate research and support people living with CMT,” said Sue Bruhn, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of CMTA. “Aimee brings the experience and leadership that we need to strengthen the resources that fuel our mission and expand what CMTA can deliver for patients and families.”“People living with CMT and their families are at the center of everything CMTA does,” said Aimee. “I look forward to helping grow the resources that drive research, strengthen patient programs, and expand support for the community.”Aimee’s appointment reflects CMTA’s continued commitment to building the resources needed to advance its mission and serve people living with CMT and their families.About Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease (CMT)Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease is a group of rare, inheritable peripheral neuropathies. Named after Jean-Martin Charcot, Pierre Marie, and Howard Henry Tooth, who first described it in 1886, CMT causes progressive muscle weakness, loss of sensation, impaired balance, and other debilitating complications. There is currently no cure or approved treatment.About Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association (CMTA)The Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association (CMTA) is the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of people living with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT). As the largest philanthropic funder of CMT research, CMTA has invested more than $33 million since 2008 to accelerate research leading to new treatments and ultimately a cure. Through a strategic model that combines targeted funding, specialized scientific tools and resources, and strong patient partnership, CMTA drives promising science toward meaningful outcomes for people living with CMT.Learn more: cmtausa.org

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