Eltropy Expands Agentic AI Certification, Opening Free Training to Leagues, Credit Unions, and Individual Professionals

Eltropy

The program expands access to agentic AI skills across the industry, with free registration open now for the July 9 session

This methodology, learning by building, is what distinguishes the Eltropy certification from vendor webinars and AI briefings.” — Nandita Verma, VP of Marketing, Eltropy

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eltropy, the leading agentic AI platform for credit unions and community banks, is expanding access to its AI Certification program — opening free enrollment to credit union and community bank professionals, and deepening the program's reach through league partnerships and industry events. The move reflects Eltropy's commitment to building AI readiness across community finance, giving CFI professionals at every level a structured, hands-on path to real capability.The certification, created and led by a specialized AI experts team, was introduced by Eltropy at its user conference EMERGE 2025 as the industry's first practical program in Generative and Agentic AI for community finance, and it has grown steadily since. The most recent milestone: leaders from 39 credit unions and community banks built and tested live AI agents together at the California and Nevada Credit Union League (CCUL) Network Leadership Summit — demonstrating how the program scales naturally through league and association networks. The next open-enrollment session runs July 9, 2026, live and virtual, free to any CFI professional who registers."Credit unions and community banks can't outsource their AI strategy," said Saahil Kamath, VP of Product and Head of AI at Eltropy. "Their people need to understand what AI can do, where it fits, how to prompt it, and how to build with it responsibly. Making the course free removes the biggest barrier for the professionals who want to start now."Built for the Whole Institution, Not Just ITEltropy designed the certification for CFI staff in every function — frontline service, lending, compliance, operations, and technology. The 90-minute live course covers the history and evolution of AI from rule-based systems to agentic workflows, prompting and behavior control, tool calling and automation, and governance and policy in regulated environments.“Crucially, participants don't just observe: each attendee builds a working CFI-ready AI agent during the session, then completes a take-home project applying what they learned to a real use case at their institution,” said Nandita Verma, VP of Marketing at Eltropy. “This methodology, learning by building, is what distinguishes the Eltropy certification from vendor webinars and AI briefings.”In April and May alone, nearly 300 professionals completed a live version of the course, each leaving with a working bot. By extending the model to a league context, the collaborative dynamic produces something additional: organizations comparing approaches, learning from each other, and seeing firsthand how AI compresses the gap between strategy and execution."Eltropy's AI Certification brought true innovation to our Network Leadership Summit," said Elise Schexnayder, Director of Professional Development at CCUL. "Leaders from 39 organizations collaborated to build and test their own bots, proving how AI can streamline member communication. It allowed our attendees to look into the future, build a Minimum Viable Product, and see firsthand how AI frees up staff for deeper, more meaningful member guidance."How the Program Reaches the IndustryEltropy delivers the certification through three channels:- Industry events and league summits — bringing the course to conferences and association programs, where CFI professionals can learn and build alongside peers from across the industry. On July 22, in collaboration with the Tennessee League, Eltropy will host a certification session for credit union professionals in the Nashville region during the 2026 FinTech Connect Conference. Details and registration information are available here - Open enrollment — free, live virtual sessions open to any individual credit union or community bank professional, with no institutional commitment required. The July 9, 2026 session (10:00–11:30 a.m. PST / 1:00–2:30 p.m. EST) is open for registration now.- Custom sessions for Eltropy clients — for institutions already on the Eltropy platform, limited-availability custom sessions let teams build and certify together, connected directly to their implementation. These sessions are offered selectively and coordinated"This course was a valuable experience that bridged the gap between AI theory and real-world business application,” said Justin Gabbara, Director of Digital Experience, Alliance Catholic Credit Union. “It gave me a clear framework for how we can responsibly use AI to improve efficiency, communication, and decision-making. The highlight was the hands-on coding and prompt engineering. Building scripts to dial into the VoiceAI feature and hearing my own work in action showed me how practical this technology is for our daily operations."The InstructorsEltropy leads each session with three instructors: Saahil Kamath, VP of Product and Head of AI; Phillip Duncan, Senior Account Executive and AI Certification Instructor; and Lisa Hong, Director of Onboarding. The course is built around organizational adoption and alignment alongside the technical content.Credit union and community bank professionals can register for the July 9 virtual session at eltropy.com/ai-certification . Leagues and associations interested in bringing the certification to their members, or Eltropy clients seeking custom session availability, can reach out directly through the same page.About EltropyEltropy is the leading agentic AI-powered conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Credit unions and community banks use Eltropy to deliver better consumer experiences, improve efficiency, and drive measurable outcomes across the institution — helping them better serve the people and communities that count on them every day. The platform brings together Agentic AI, text, voice, video, chat, and automation across the full consumer lifecycle, from lending and servicing to collections, marketing, contact center, and branch operations, all through a single platform integrated with 50+ banking systems. For more information, please visit eltropy.com.

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