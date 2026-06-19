NCB 25 Hosts SWIF DV Day in Gallup

GALLUP, New Mexico — Naval Construction Battalion 25, serving as thelead project managerfor the 2026 Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) Operation Footprint project in partnership with the Southwest Indian Foundation (SWIF), hosted senior Navy Reserve and civic leaders for a distinguished visitor engagement at the SWIF Warehouse focused on project progress, readiness outcomes and community impact, June 18.

During the visit, Lt. j.g. Aaron Murphy, SWIF IRT Operation Footprint 2026 officer in charge, briefed attendees on the project to date, highlighting major milestones, strengths of the joint effort, and alignment with the National Defense Strategy.

“This project provides Sailors with real-world, hands-on experience,” said Murphy. “We have multiple rates on the construction site, and this helps expose them to a broader perspective and better understanding of the construction process.”

Among those attending were Rear Adm. Luke A. Frost, commander, Navy Reserve Forces Command and deputy commander, Navy Reserve Force; Capt. Christopher Labissiere, deputy chief of staff for Training, Education, and Readiness (N7), Commander, Navy Reserve Force; Commodore Steven Sherman, commander, First Naval Construction Regiment; Cmdr. Matthew D. Baird, commanding officer, Naval Construction Battalion 25; Lt. Cmdr. Marisa Wright, executive officer, Naval Construction Battalion 25; Frank Chiapetti Jr., Gallup city manager; and Marc DePauli, mayor of Gallup.

“This is what the Navy Reserve exists for,” said Frost as he pointed to a home framed in the SWIF Warehouse. “What you invest your time to help, as Reservists with civilian lives and jobs, becomes the best in your war fighting readiness. It takes a deliberate preparation while balancing your personal and professional lives for the next strategic completion point.”

Frost also mentioned the ability to tie our efforts back to communities and make an investment with the resources that are making Seabees more ready to execute critical combat, construction roles in austere environments, is answering the Navy and Nation’s call.

“We, as a community are thankful for this program,” said Mayor DePauli. “There are so many people in need of good, quality housing, and this program helps us obtain homes.”

The distinguished visitor event provided leaders an opportunity to assess the project’s progress firsthand and discuss how IRT supports both military readiness and local community priorities. The Gallup project continues to demonstrate how Navy Reserve construction forces can deliver relevant training while strengthening partnerships across government and local agencies.

Innovative Readiness Training is a Department of Defense program that delivers joint training opportunities for service members while providing lasting value to U.S. communities through civil-military partnerships. The project in Gallup showcases how readiness-focused training can align operational requirements with community-identified needs.

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