TFI Custom Fabrication Holds VELCRO® Brand Platinum Converter Status

TFI Custom Fabrication combines expert craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology to deliver custom solutions built to last. TFI is a VELCRO® Brand Platinum Converter.

TFI Custom Fabrication combines the highest VELCRO® Brand authorization tier with large-scale ONE-WRAP® distribution for AV professionals nationwide.

Custom strap fabrication is where we utilize all we have learned, leverage our manufacturing assets, and lean into our Platinum Converter Status with VELCRO Companies.” — Steve Pope

CHULA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of the largest distributors of VELCRO® Brand ONE-WRAP® products on the West Coast, TFI Custom Fabrication also holds VELCROBrand Platinum Converter Status.The California-based manufacturer is among the few suppliers in the country to combine distribution scale with Platinum Converter credentials, giving audio-visual professionals and MRO buyers a single source for VELCROBrand ONE-WRAPproducts backed by the deepest level of technical and fabrication expertise available from an authorized partner.TFI Custom Fabrication ships nationally from its California facility and has served industrial and professional buyers since 1985.TFI’s Vice President explains, “The list of Authorized Distributors of VELCROBrand Fasteners is long. While we’re happy to provide off-the-shelf VELCROBrand products, we prefer to provide fully engineered, customized solutions for customers. The latter is where we utilize all we have learned, leverage our manufacturing assets, and lean into our Platinum Converter Status with VELCRO Companies.”In addition to VELCROBrand ONE-WRAPdistribution, TFI manufactures its own proprietary product line: Cord-Lox® cable management solutions . The line includes Hangmasterheavy-duty cable-hanging solutions and Coil'n'Carryadjustable handle straps for coiled cables and hoses.The company's full-custom fabrication capabilities include die-cutting, industrial sewing, ultrasonic welding, grommeting, and custom printing on VELCROBrand materials.Notable customers include Disney, Netflix, T-Mobile, Bellagio, and WinStar Casino.About TFI Custom Fabrication:TFI Custom Fabrication is a California-based contract manufacturer and VELCROBrand Platinum Converter in operation since 1985. The company distributes VELCROBrand ONE-WRAPproducts at scale and manufactures proprietary cable management solutions, including Cord-Lox, Hangmaster, and Coil'n'Carryfor AV professionals, MRO buyers, and OEM manufacturers nationwide. TFI Custom Fabrication is a Speedtech International company operating from Chula Vista, California. For more information, visit tfifab.com or call (619) 662-1355.

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