Aviation Blockchain Market Hits US$ 0.42 Billion in 2020; Projected to Reach US$ 1.15 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.6%

Aviation Blockchain Market (2021-2030) Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Application, End Use, and Function and Region.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global aviation blockchain market was valued at $0.42 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $1.15 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.1%.Key players operating in the global aviation blockchain market include:Aeron LabsInternational Business Machine CorporationInfosys LimitedLeewayhertzMoog Inc.Safeflights Inc. (14bis Supply Tracking)Sweetbridge, Inc.Volantio Inc.Winding TreeZamna Technologies Limited.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06275 The growth of the global aviation blockchain market is driven by surge in demand for AI based recording of the movement transactions and tracking of the aviation assets. Growing adoption of the air transportation creates complexity of the data and activities which create a requirement for the smart technology to ensure and update the aviation transactions. Growing requirement for improved safety, tracking and transparency for aviation logs is the key factor support the growth for aviation blockchain market over the forecast period. In 2020, aviation blockchain market for passenger identity management has witnessed leading market share. Cargo and baggage tracking is expected to witness rapid growth and dominate the market share by end of the forecast period.In addition, market participants are entering into long term agreements and contracts with airport operators, MRO organization to gain competitive advantage in the global market. Asia-Pacific dominates the aviation blockchain market in the year 2020 owing to growing adoption of the air transportation in the region. China, India, Japan, the U.S. and Germany are expected to witness as emerging countries in the global aviation blockchain market, owing to increase in inclination toward safety and security transportation and adoption of AI based technologies in the respective countries. The global aviation blockchain market is a fairly consolidated market with limited number of players holding majority of share.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/7c67efc213ba5da0ade18e4296a46e20 Increase in number of airline passengers, rise in disposable income of individuals, and improved safety, tracking, and transparency for aviation logs fuel the growth of the global aviation blockchain industry . On the other hand, high installation cost of the technology restrains the growth to some extent. However, several contracts and agreements with aviation industry players are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the global aviation blockchain market. The demand of aviation blockchain is directly associated with adoption of the smart technologies in airline activities and changing aviation industry outlook across the globe. The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the global aviation blockchain market, owing to commute restrictions, and is expected to weaken the financial performance of the market players in 2020.Enquire More About this Report (Ask Our Experts): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06275 The global aviation blockchain market size is analyzed across application, end use, function, and region. Based on end use, the airports segment accounted for nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2020, and is projected to rule the roost by the end of 2030. The airlines segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 12.1% throughout the forecast period.Key Benefits For Stakeholders➢ This study presents analytical depiction of the global aviation blockchain market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.➢ The overall aviation blockchain market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.➢ The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global aviation blockchain market with a detailed impact analysis.➢ The current aviation blockchain market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.➢ Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the Aviation Blockchain Industry.Access Full Summary: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aviation-blockchain-market-A06275 Explore AMR's Extensive ongoing Coverage on Aerospace & Defense Domain:➢ Satellite Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032➢ LEO and GEO Satellite Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031➢ Satellite Manufacturing Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031➢ Space Launch Services Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032➢ Aircraft Cabin Interior Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031➢ Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031➢ Aircraft Electric Motor Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032➢ Aviation Asset Management Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033➢ Satellite Image Data Services Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032➢ Satellite-Based Earth Observation Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032➢ Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

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