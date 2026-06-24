APSentra Expands to North America and Launches 'Behind Procurement' Webinar Series

Natalie Eksi, CEO and Co-founder at APSentra APSentra logo

European source-to-pay platform enters US and Canada, launches thought-leadership series

Procurement, long treated as a back-office purchasing function, is now expected to deliver measurable financial control, audit-ready transparency, and AI-enabled decision-making across the enterprise.” — Natalie Eksi

MISSISSAUGA, CANADA, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- APSentra , a global procurement and spend-management platform, today announced two major milestones in its growth strategy: its formal expansion into the United States and Canada, and the launch of "Behind Procurement," a new live webinar series exploring how procurement is becoming a strategic pillar of enterprise finance.The two initiatives reflect the same underlying thesis driving APSentra's growth — that procurement, long treated as a back-office purchasing function, is now expected to deliver measurable financial control, audit-ready transparency, and AI-enabled decision-making across the enterprise.Bringing Proven Enterprise Procurement Control to North AmericaAPSentra's source-to-pay platform is already used by more than 130 enterprise clients and manages over $129 billion in total procurement spend worldwide. With its North American launch, the company is bringing that track record to organizations across the US and Canada at a moment when finance and procurement teams are under sustained cost pressure and facing tighter audit and visibility requirements.At the core of the platform is what APSentra calls a digital twin of the organization: every approval route, budget line, authority level, and supplier pool is modeled to reflect how a business actually operates, so governance is embedded directly into the workflow rather than layered on top of it. This produces a single, connected source of truth spanning the entire source-to-pay cycle, including:Procurement planning, with annual plans tied to real-time budget validationRequests, with structured intake and multi-level approval routingTenders and auctions, with standardized, comparable supplier selectionContracts, with full digital lifecycle managementOrders and receipt, with real-time matching of deliveries against contracted volumesAnalytics, with consolidated, real-time reporting across regions and divisionsThe platform is ERP-agnostic, integrating with existing accounting and ERP environments — including bidirectional SAP connectivity — and applies AI to surface spend anomalies and support faster, better-informed decisions rather than simply automating manual tasks.To date, APSentra has processed more than two million procurement requests and over 386,000 tenders, generating approximately $16 billion in verified client savings with a customer satisfaction rate above 94%. Its enterprise client base spans financial services, telecommunications, logistics, energy, and infrastructure. Implementation typically takes up to eight weeks across five stages — consulting, implementation and automation, integration, learning, and ongoing optimization — a structured rollout designed to meet the scale and governance expectations of large organizations."Behind Procurement" Webinar Series Debuts with a Focus on Financial ResilienceAlongside its North American expansion, APSentra has launched "Behind Procurement," a new biweekly webinar series hosted by Natalie Eksi , CEO and Co-Founder of APSentra, designed to bring practical, experience-based insight to procurement and supply chain professionals worldwide.The inaugural episode, "Procurement as a Strategic Finance Function During Recession," brought together senior practitioners and industry experts to discuss how procurement teams can move beyond traditional cost-cutting and instead unlock strategic value through stronger data discipline and AI-enabled transformation. Eksi opened the discussion by framing cost optimization not as an optional initiative, but as a baseline requirement for businesses operating in today's economic environment.A pre-webinar LinkedIn poll cited during the session found that participants viewed poor data quality as the single biggest reason procurement AI initiatives fail, ahead of fragmented workflows and weak cross-functional alignment. Panelists built on that finding throughout the conversation, including Sharon Custer, Founder of Inventory Optimization Pro, who argued that AI has made it more realistic than ever to build a clean, trustworthy data foundation — but only for organizations willing to confront the messy state of their underlying data first.Maurizio Dizan, VP of Professional Services & Customer Success at EBS SoundTrack, described the work that must happen before any system integration begins — mapping processes, aligning stakeholders, and understanding data structure — characterizing AI transformation as powerful, but not a plug-and-play exercise.The panel converged on several shared principles: AI initiatives should start with process design, governance, and data structuring rather than technology deployment; procurement, given its influence over the majority of enterprise spend, deserves recognition as a core financial function; AI's value extends well beyond automation into predictive insight and anomaly detection; executive sponsorship remains essential to successful adoption; and a unified source of truth materially improves compliance and audit readiness. A case study presented during the session described a financial institution with more than 250 procurement users that achieved end-to-end supplier traceability and significantly faster onboarding after centralizing its procurement data environment."Behind Procurement" will continue on a biweekly cadence, featuring market trends, applied research, case studies, and expert perspectives aimed at building a global knowledge-sharing community around procurement strategy and AI-driven transformation.Why NowThe operational challenges APSentra addresses — fragmented procurement systems, spend committed without visibility, approvals stuck in inboxes, and audits that take weeks to complete — are not unique to any one region. What North American organizations expect, according to the company, is proof before adoption, and APSentra says it arrives with that proof already established through real implementations and measurable outcomes. The webinar series adds a second layer to that outreach, giving procurement and finance leaders an ongoing forum to examine how the function is evolving in real time.About APSentraAPSentra is a global procurement platform connecting procurement and supply chain professionals, consultants, and industry experts. Through its unified source-to-pay software, webinars, thought leadership content, and community initiatives, APSentra helps organizations enhance procurement performance, adopt emerging technologies, and accelerate professional development worldwide.Headquarters (Corporate Office)131 Robert Speck ParkwayMississauga, ON L4Z 0A6CanadaWebsite: https://apsentra.com/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/natalie-eksi

Behind Procurement • Episode 1. Procurement as a Strategic Finance Function During Recession

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.