Looper Insights and State of Streaming Partner to Bring CTV Visibility Intelligence to Streaming Executives

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Looper Insights , the leading CTV merchandising analytics platform, has partnered with State of Streaming, the streaming industry intelligence platform,to provide exclusive, data-backed editorial content for streaming, advertising and media executives.Through the partnership, Looper Insights will contribute recurring analysis to State of Streaming, helping readers understand how streaming services, studios, broadcasters and sports rights holders compete for attention across the connected TV interface. The series will draw on Looper’s proprietary CTV visibility data, including Media Placement Value (MPV™) and $MPV™, to examine which titles, apps and live events are winning premium placement across major streaming platforms and devices.The partnership kicked off with State of Streaming’s coverage of Looper’s latest quarterly Streaming Shelf report, which analyzes how major sports properties performed across the connected TV home screen. Future installments will explore the evolving role of platform merchandising in streaming discovery, live sports promotion, app visibility, tentpole campaigns, and the increasingly competitive fight for audience attention before viewers press play.“State of Streaming is built for the executives trying to understand where streaming is going next,” said Francesca Pezzoli, VP of Marketing at Looper Insights. “Looper’s data shows how the streaming shelf is actually being used in the market and which content gets promoted, where it appears, how prominently it is featured, and what that visibility is worth. This partnership gives us a powerful editorial platform to turn that intelligence into actionable insight for the industry.”"Looper Insights gives our audience a unique competitive advantage in understanding the relationship between advertiser value on the connected TV home screen and how viewers engage with that content. This transparency creates the confidence needed to drive increased investment in streaming media more broadly,” said Tim Rowe, President and Editorial Director, State of Streaming.State of Streaming reaches an audience of streaming, advertising, and media professionals with analysis focused on platform moves, ad tech shifts, and distribution strategy. By adding Looper Insights’ CTV visibility data to its editorial coverage, State of Streaming will give readers a deeper view into one of the most important but least understood forces shaping streaming behavior: what audiences see first when they turn on the TV.The collaboration reflects a growing need for better measurement around streaming discovery. As live sports, FAST channels, premium originals and app-based viewing continue to fragment across platforms, home-screen placement has become a critical driver of visibility, engagement and campaign performance.About State of StreamingState of Streaming connects the dots between platform moves, ad tech shifts, and distribution strategy for advertising and media executives who need to know what's happening, why it matters, and what to do about it.State of Streaming's editorial products include The Terminal, a streaming intelligence dashboard combining articles, podcasts, the Unified Streaming Power Index, and AI-powered analysis; and The SOS. Brief, a daily newsletter delivering the signal that matters straight to subscribers' inboxes.For more information, visit www.stateofstreaming.com About Looper InsightsLooper Insights is the CTV merchandising analytics platform trusted by the world's leading studios, streamers, broadcasters, and regulators, including Amazon Prime Video, Disney, TNT, NBCU, ITVX, and Ofcom. We track how and where content appears across hundreds of connected TV devices in more than 25 countries, transforming visibility into measurable performance through our proprietary MPV™ (Media Placement Value) framework. From blockbuster launches to live sports, Looper helps marketing, content, and operations teams see what's promoted, prove what works, and act on it, all in real-time. Looper Insights’ award-winning products include the Sports Visibility Tracker, a recipient of the TVBEurope Media & Entertainment: Best in Market Award, and the AI Strategy Planner, named a Top 20 Game-Changing Use of AI by Media Play News. For more information, visit: www.looperinsights.com Looper Insights Media Placement Value (MPV™)The company’s proprietary MPV™ framework has become the industry standard for understanding and valuing visibility across the CTV ecosystem. MPV™ (Media Placement Value), measures how visible a title, service, or event is across the streaming user interface; $MPV™ (Dollar Media Placement Value), assigns a dollar value to each placement, estimating the cost to reach an audience based on its location, size, and platform value; and pMPV™ (Performance Media Placement Value), estimates the impressions generated by that visibility to help teams predict audience exposure and campaign performance. Together, MPV™, $MPV™, and pMPV™ deliver a transparent measure of discoverability, allowing studios, streamers, broadcasters, and rights-holders to forecast return on investment (ROI), benchmark competitive presence, and optimize for the placements that deliver the greatest commercial impact.###Media Contacts:Nicholas CardosoState of Streamingnick@stateofstreaming.comTracy AkselrudLooper Insightstracy.akselrud@looperinsights.com

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