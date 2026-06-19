InnerActiv Appoints Cybersecurity Industry Veteran Johnny Collins as Chief Technology Officer

Former Mandiant, KPMG, and Halcyon leader brings two decades of threat intelligence, insider risk, and AI security expertise to InnerActiv

Johnny is one of the rare executives who brings both world-class cybersecurity credentials and direct experience with our technology in the field.” — Ray Shealy

WORTHINGTON, OH, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InnerActiv, a leader in AI governance, insider risk management, and data protection, today announced the appointment of Johnny Collins as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Collins joins at a critical moment of growth as enterprises worldwide seek greater visibility and control over employee AI usage, sensitive data movement and insider risk.

Collins brings more than two decades of experience as a threat hunter and cybersecurity practitioner, leading insider risk, cybersecurity innovation, threat intelligence, incident response and enterprise security at Mandiant, KPMG and Halcyon — three of the industry's most respected organizations. He has worked directly with Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and critical infrastructure operators to identify and mitigate cyber risks at-scale. Notably, Collins has firsthand experience deploying InnerActiv technology at client organizations to address insider risk, data protection, and security monitoring challenges, giving him a practitioner's understanding of the platform and the problems it solves. Collins is widely recognized for his work as a threat hunter, helping organizations identify, investigate, and respond to sophisticated cyber threats, insider-risk activity, and evolving attack techniques employed by some of the world's most advanced threat actors, including groups such as Scattered Spider.

"Johnny is one of the rare executives who brings both world-class cybersecurity credentials and direct experience with our technology in the field," said Ray Shealy, Chief Executive Officer of InnerActiv. "He understands not only the threats organizations face, but also the practical realities of securing modern organizations, from small and midsize businesses to large enterprises. His experience, vision, and credibility will accelerate our mission to help organizations enable AI, protect sensitive data, and manage insider risk in an increasingly complex threat landscape."

As enterprises accelerate AI adoption, security teams need stronger visibility into how employees use AI tools, where sensitive data moves, and whether governance policies are being followed. InnerActiv helps organizations address these challenges with endpoint-first visibility into employee activity, AI interactions, sensitive data movement, and insider risk.

"AI adoption and insider risk are rapidly reshaping enterprise security. The greatest risk exposure is now at the endpoint, where employees with legitimate access interact with sensitive data every day," said Collins. "Enterprises shouldn't have to choose between embracing AI and protecting their data. InnerActiv gives security teams the depth of visibility and context they need to manage insider risk, protect sensitive data, and adopt AI responsibly. I'm excited to help lead this next chapter."

As CTO, Collins will lead InnerActiv's technology strategy, product innovation, engineering organization, and security initiatives. He will work closely with InnerActiv's leadership team, customers, and strategic partners to drive the company's next phase of growth and strengthen its position as a trusted provider of AI governance, insider risk, and data protection solutions.

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About InnerActiv

InnerActiv was purpose-built to close the visibility gap that traditional security tools leave behind. The platform provides real-time visibility into employee activity, AI usage, sensitive data exposure, and insider risk across enterprise environments, combining advanced telemetry, behavioral analytics, and real-time policy enforcement. Organizations use InnerActiv to protect sensitive data, reduce insider risk, meet compliance obligations, and confidently adopt AI.

Enable AI. Control the Risk.

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