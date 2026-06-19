Ledora Yerks-Birdlow to Appear on Love Experts TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ledora Yerks-Birdlow, Licensed Professional Counselor, Certified Clinical Sexologist, and founder of Motivate Wellness Behavioral & Relationship Health Services, LLC, is set to appear on Love Experts TV, where she will share insights on communication, intimacy, and relationship wellness.Love Experts TV is a television series exploring the science, psychology, and real-world experience behind modern relationships. Each episode features respected professionals from the world of dating, relationship coaching, psychology, matchmaking, and human connection. Through candid conversations and expert insight, the series examines what truly drives attraction, communication, compatibility, and long-term partnership.You can find out more about the show by going to website In this episode, Yerks-Birdlow will explore communication patterns, emotional intelligence, and self-awareness in relationships, along with strategies for building trust, resolving conflict, and strengthening connection.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, Love Experts highlights experts dedicated to improving how people connect and build lasting relationships.Ledora’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.loveexpertstv.com/ledora-yerks-birdlow

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