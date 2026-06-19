Oluwatoyin Okediji, Recognized by Influential Women, Serves as an Accountant at J. Mendel in Long Island City, New York

LIC, NY, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blending Financial Expertise, Entrepreneurship, and Service to Advance Integrity, Growth, and Community ImpactOluwatoyin Okediji is an accomplished accountant, MBA graduate, and entrepreneur with more than a decade of professional experience in financial accounting and business management. She currently serves as an Accountant at J. Mendel in Long Island City, New York, where she oversees key financial functions including payroll, tax filings, audits, account reconciliations, and regulatory compliance. Known for her precision, consistency, and analytical strength, she plays a vital role in ensuring accurate financial reporting and supporting strategic decision-making within the organization.Driven by a strong commitment to professional excellence, Oluwatoyin successfully passed all sections of the CPA examination while working full time, a milestone that further strengthened her expertise and enhanced the value she brings to her role. Her ability to balance demanding professional responsibilities with rigorous academic and certification goals reflects her discipline, resilience, and dedication to continuous growth.In addition to her corporate career, Oluwatoyin is also an author and entrepreneur, demonstrating a strong commitment to financial empowerment and creative expression. She holds both a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Southwest Baptist University. Her academic foundation combines technical accounting knowledge with strategic business insight, enabling her to approach financial management with both precision and broader organizational awareness.Oluwatoyin’s passion for lifelong learning continues to fuel her professional and personal development. She consistently seeks opportunities to expand her expertise, strengthen her skill set, and contribute greater value to the organizations and communities she serves. Her career reflects not only technical capability but also a deep sense of purpose rooted in growth and service.Her journey has been profoundly shaped by her parents, who serve as her greatest sources of inspiration. Her father, who transitioned from a PhD university professor to the clergy, and her mother, a Wall of Distinction Division of Nursing recipient recognized by Howard University, instilled in her the belief that she could achieve anything she set her mind to. This foundation of encouragement and high expectations continues to drive her relentless pursuit of excellence and achievement.The best career advice Oluwatoyin has ever received is to trust in her ability to achieve her dreams and to take bold, purposeful actions in pursuit of her passions. This principle has guided her throughout her academic and professional journey, reinforcing her belief that success is built on confidence, clarity, and consistent effort.She encourages young women entering the accounting and finance profession to begin their journey with a clear understanding of their goals. According to Oluwatoyin, clarity of purpose is essential in guiding decisions and sustaining motivation through challenges. She emphasizes the importance of passion, urging young professionals not to allow perceived barriers or limitations to define what they believe is possible.Oluwatoyin also highlights the importance of consistent, intentional action. She believes that success is not achieved through isolated efforts but through daily commitment and perseverance. Challenges, she notes, are inevitable, but resilience and focus are what ultimately distinguish those who succeed from those who give up. Above all, she encourages young women never to abandon their vision, reminding them that persistence and belief in oneself are powerful forces for long-term success.Within her field, Oluwatoyin recognizes that the accounting profession continues to offer strong opportunities for growth and development. As laws, policies, and financial regulations evolve, professionals are presented with ongoing opportunities to learn, adapt, and expand their expertise. She views this dynamic environment as one that encourages continuous improvement and professional agility.Oluwatoyin’s guiding values center on making a meaningful impact. She believes in adding value wherever she is placed—whether in an organization, a team, or her broader community. For her, professional success extends beyond completing responsibilities; it is about contributing in a way that uplifts others and strengthens the environments in which she works.She also places strong emphasis on understanding purpose within any role she undertakes. This clarity helps her remain focused, intentional, and aligned with her broader mission of service and contribution. Ultimately, she strives to leave a positive and lasting impact through her work, ensuring that her contributions extend beyond immediate tasks and create long-term value.Outside of her professional responsibilities, Oluwatoyin maintains a well-rounded lifestyle that includes creative interests in the arts and involvement in church-based media/volunteer work. She is also actively engaged in charitable initiatives, with a particular interest in supporting cancer-related organizations. Through these efforts, she continues to demonstrate her commitment to service, compassion, and community impact.Oluwatoyin Okediji exemplifies the modern professional—grounded in expertise, driven by purpose, and committed to making a difference through both her career and her contributions to society.Learn More about Oluwatoyin Okediji:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Oluwatoyin-Okediji Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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