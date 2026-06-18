Sealcoat to begin Monday on US-95 between Wilder and Parma

The Idaho Transportation Department will begin sealcoating U.S. Highway 95 between Wilder and Parma on Monday, June 22.

Work will begin near milepost 38 and move north toward milepost 48. Crews are scheduled to work Monday to Friday from June 22 to July except for July 3.

Drivers should expect daytime lane closures on US-95 in both directions from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. One lane will remain open during working hours, with flaggers and a pilot car guiding traffic through the work zone. Drivers will be asked to refrain from parking in marked work zones when no parking signs are present.

Drivers should slow down, use caution and watch for lane shifts throughout the project area. Wide loads should also use caution.

Sealcoating helps preserve the roadway, extend the life of the pavement and provide a safer driving surface with more traction.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and check 511.idaho.gov or the 511 mobile app for the latest updates on traffic impacts and delays.