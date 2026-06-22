Carbon Black Market Major Industry Participants, Competitive Analysis, and Future Potential

Carbon Black Market Report 2026

The Business Research Company's Carbon Black Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The carbon black market is dominated by the mix of major global carbon black manufacturers and specialty material suppliers focused on enhancing production efficiency and product performance. Companies are emphasizing advanced furnace black technologies, sustainable feedstock utilization, process optimization, specialty grade development, and expansion of manufacturing capabilities to strengthen market position and address evolving industrial requirements. Focus on conductivity enhancement, reinforcement performance, particle size consistency, environmental compliance, and application-specific formulations remains critical to maintaining competitive advantage. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking expansion opportunities, technological advancements, and strategic collaborations within the evolving carbon black production and materials ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Carbon Black Market?

•According to our research, Birla Carbon Public Company Limited led global sales in 2024 with a 2% market share. The company’s carbon materials portfolio, which is directly involved in the carbon black market, offers a wide range of furnace black and specialty carbon black products that support tire reinforcement, conductivity improvement, UV protection, and performance enhancement across rubber, plastics, coatings, and industrial applications.

Who Are The Major Players In The Carbon Black Market?

Major companies operating in the carbon black market are Birla Carbon Public Company Limited, Cabot Corporation, Orion Engineered Carbons SA, Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd, Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Co. Ltd, Phillips Carbon Black Limited, Longxing Chemical Stock Co. Ltd, BASF SE, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Continental Carbon Company, Himadri Speciality Chemical Limited, Sid Richardson Carbon & Energy Co., China Synthetic Rubber Corp., Epsilon Carbon Private Limited, Omsk Carbon Group, Koppers Inc., BKT Carbon, Black Bear Carbon, Pyrolyx AG, Monolith Inc., ADNOC Group, NNPC Limited.

How Concentrated Is The Carbon Black Market?

•The market is fairly fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 16% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate operational and capital entry barriers, driven by feedstock availability requirements, process efficiency demands, product quality consistency standards, and the need for large-scale manufacturing and distribution capabilities. Leading players such as Birla Carbon Public Company Limited, Cabot Corporation, Orion Engineered Carbons SA, Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd, Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Co. Ltd, Phillips Carbon Black Limited, Longxing Chemical Stock Co. Ltd, BASF SE, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, and Continental Carbon Company hold notable market shares through diversified carbon material portfolios, established supply networks, broad industrial customer bases, and ongoing advancements in specialty carbon black grades and sustainable production technologies. As demand for high-performance reinforcement materials, conductive additives, specialty applications, and environmentally optimized manufacturing processes increases, product development, capacity expansion, and strategic partnerships are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oBirla Carbon Public Company Limited (2%)

oCabot Corporation (2%)

oOrion Engineered Carbons SA (2%)

oTokai Carbon Co. Ltd (2%)

oJiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Co. Ltd (2%)

oPhillips Carbon Black Limited (2%)

oLongxing Chemical Stock Co. Ltd (2%)

oBASF SE (2%)

oMitsubishi Chemical Holdings (1%)

oContinental Carbon Company (0.3%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Carbon Black Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the carbon black market include ExxonMobil Corporation, Shell plc, Saudi Aramco, Chevron Corporation, BP plc, TotalEnergies SE, Valero Energy Corporation, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Phillips 66, Reliance Industries Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, PetroChina Company Limited, SINOPEC Group, ADNOC Group, Repsol S.A., PKN Orlen S.A., SK Energy Co. Ltd., ENEOS Holdings Inc., HF Sinclair Corporation.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Carbon Black Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the carbon black market include Brenntag SE, Univar Solutions Inc., IMCD N.V., Azelis Group NV, Ravago Group, DKSH Holding Ltd., Marubeni Corporation, Sojitz Corporation, Mitsui & Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Corporation, Tricon Energy Inc., Safic-Alcan Group, Redox Limited, ChemPoint Inc., Biesterfeld AG, Barentz International B.V., Palmer Holland Inc., Caldic B.V., Formosa Plastics Corporation, Oqema.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Carbon Black Market?

•Major end users in the carbon black market include Michelin Group, Bridgestone Corporation, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Continental AG, Pirelli & C. S.p.A., Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., Yokohama Rubber Company Ltd., Hankook Tire & Technology Co. Ltd., Toyo Tire Corporation, Nokian Tyres plc, Apollo Tyres Limited, CEAT Limited, JK Tyre & Industries Limited, MRF Limited, Titan International Inc., Berry Global Inc., Amcor plc, Sherwin-Williams Company, Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA, Sun Chemical Corporation.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Sustainability-focused energy autonomy initiatives are transforming the carbon black market by improving manufacturing efficiency, strengthening environmental performance, and supporting long-term operational resilience across production facilities.

•Example: In March 2026, Birla Carbon secured a €2 million grant from Society for Regional Development of Cantabria S.A. (SODERCAN) for its Cantabria facility in Spain to support an energy autonomy initiative, including installation of a 4 MW back-pressure steam turbine.

•Its internal electricity and steam generation capabilities, emissions reduction benefits, and water utilization optimization strengthen sustainable manufacturing performance, improve resource efficiency, and support environmentally responsible carbon black production operations.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Sustainable Carbon Material Development Supporting Circular Economy Goals

•Specialty Carbon Black Innovation Enhancing Conductivity And Performance Applications

•Expansion Of Recovered Carbon Black Technologies Improving Resource Efficiency

•Production Capacity Investments Strengthening Supply Chain And Manufacturing Capabilities

•Advanced Feedstock Optimization Supporting Sustainable Carbon Black Production Processes

Access The Detailed Carbon Black Market Report Here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/carbon-black-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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