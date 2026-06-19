Mandy Jo Ganieany, Recognized By Influential Women, Leads Labor Organizing And Women's Advocacy

AURORA, IL, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran Labor Leader Champions Workforce Development, Women’s Advancement, and Equity Across the Construction TradesAurora, Illinois – Mandy Jo Ganieany serves as the Director of Organizing for Painters District Council #30 and Chair of the International Women’s Committee for the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT). With more than 26 years of experience in the union, she has built a distinguished career that began as an apprentice and progressed through every level of the trades—from fieldworker and foreman to organizer and ultimately Director of Organizing. Today, she leads a team of labor leaders responsible for developing high-impact strategies and organizing campaigns that strengthen union membership, protect workers’ rights, and advance equitable opportunities across the construction industry.Throughout her career, Mandy has been recognized for her ability to combine strategic leadership with hands-on industry experience. Her deep understanding of field operations and union organizing allows her to design campaigns that are both practical and impactful, ensuring that workers are supported at every stage of their professional journey. Her leadership continues to shape how unions engage with members, develop talent pipelines, and expand opportunities in traditionally male-dominated industries.A passionate advocate for women in the trades, Mandy has dedicated a significant portion of her career to advancing female leadership within the construction workforce. She co-created a women’s leadership curriculum in partnership with Michigan State University, which has guided more than 80 female labor leaders through structured mentorship, professional development, and leadership training. Through this initiative, she has helped create pathways for women to not only enter the trades but to thrive and advance within them.Mandy also applies her STAND leadership framework to empower women to recognize and achieve their full potential. The framework emphasizes that leadership is not defined by title or position, but by influence, accountability, and impact. Through this philosophy, she encourages women to lead from wherever they are, build confidence through action, and step into roles that reflect their capabilities and ambitions.Beyond her union responsibilities, Mandy is actively engaged in community service and mentorship. She serves on multiple boards dedicated to supporting at-risk youth and expanding access to education and career pathways. Her commitment to community engagement reflects her belief that workforce development must begin early and be supported through consistent mentorship and opportunity.Mandy attributes her success to persistence, purpose, and the decision to continue moving forward regardless of challenges. She emphasizes that success is not defined by the absence of doubt or criticism, but by the ability to prevent those external influences from outweighing personal belief and conviction. For her, staying grounded in purpose, trusting her own judgment, and refusing to give up have been essential principles throughout her career. She believes that when these values are present, individuals are capable of achieving far more than they often imagine.The most impactful career advice Mandy has received is to go where one is trusted, stretched, and visible. She notes that this philosophy has shaped her leadership journey, particularly as a woman in a traditionally male-dominated field. According to Mandy, many individuals are encouraged to pursue titles prematurely, when the most meaningful growth occurs in environments that challenge them, expand their capabilities, and provide visibility for their contributions. She believes that trust enables leadership, stretch develops resilience and skill, and visibility ensures that strong leadership creates pathways for others to follow.For young women entering the industry, Mandy emphasizes the importance of authenticity and confidence. She encourages them not to shrink themselves to fit existing spaces, but instead to learn the work, understand their value, and step into their roles with confidence. While acknowledging that women in the trades may still face environments where they feel the need to prove themselves, she stresses that competence, consistency, and willingness to learn will ultimately build credibility and confidence. Mandy also highlights the importance of mentorship and professional relationships, noting that no one succeeds alone. She encourages women to remain connected to those who support their growth while trusting their instincts and leadership potential. Most importantly, she reminds them that they belong in the industry and that their presence actively shapes its future.Mandy identifies one of the most significant opportunities in the construction trades as the ability to reshape the industry through intentional growth, inclusion, and leadership development. She notes that the sector is currently facing a need for more skilled workers, stronger leadership pipelines, and a workforce that better reflects the diversity of the communities it serves. This presents an opportunity not only to recruit new talent, but to do so with purpose—ensuring that women, young people, and underrepresented workers have clear pathways to sustainable careers and leadership roles.She also emphasizes that recruitment alone is not enough. Retention and advancement require strong mentorship, effective training, and a supportive workplace culture. Mandy believes that when individuals are properly developed and supported, they become not only skilled workers but also future leaders who strengthen unions, contractors, and communities alike. Additionally, she sees a powerful opportunity in how the trades are represented publicly, encouraging the industry to highlight purpose-driven careers, craftsmanship, and the essential role tradespeople play in building society.Integrity, service, growth, and faithfulness serve as Mandy’s guiding values. Integrity ensures that her leadership remains honest, consistent, and aligned with her principles. Service reflects her commitment to improving the lives of others through opportunity, mentorship, and advocacy. Growth drives her continuous pursuit of learning, development, and self-improvement as both a leader and an individual. Faithfulness anchors her to her purpose, her family, and the long-term mission she has committed herself to building. Together, these values define her approach to leadership and life.Mandy has been recognized with the Tradeswoman/Tradesperson Hero Award by NABTU and selected for inclusion in Influential Women representing Illinois in 2026. Her leadership is defined by resilience, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to empowering the next generation of labor leaders. Through her work, she continues to strengthen the future of the trades while opening doors for those who follow.Learn More about Mandy Jo Ganieany:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/mandy-ganieany Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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