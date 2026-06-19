New York State Workers' Compensation Board sent this bulletin at 06/18/2026 10:00 AM EDT
Back in February, Governor Kathy Hochul announced an exciting partnership between the NYS Workers’ Compensation Board and SUNY and CUNY to help injured workers attend college for free through their Reconnect programs. This week, Governor Hochul announced a major expansion of the Reconnect programs to benefit more adult learners! Under the expansion:
Reconnect will include associate degrees in supply chain/logistics, air traffic control and aviation management, and emergency management.
It’ll be easier for adult learners to return to college to pursue nursing if they have a prior degree in a different field, to further strengthen New York State’s nursing workforce and support Governor Hochul’s goal to grow the healthcare workforce by 20 percent.
SUNY Reconnect will include eligible associate degree programs at bachelor’s-granting institutions.
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Major expansion of SUNY and CUNY Reconnect programs
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