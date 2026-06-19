The Sweet Tooth Voted Best Chocolate Shop and Best Desserts in Miami New Times' Best of Miami 2026

The Sweet Tooth named "Best Chocolate Shop" and "Best Desserts" in the New Times Best of Miami® 2026 Readers' Choice awards.

North Miami Beach's The Sweet Tooth wins two reader-voted Best of Miami 2026 titles: Best Chocolate Shop and Best Desserts.

What gets me is that this came from our customers, not some panel of judges. They voted us best chocolate and best desserts in Miami. That means everything.” — Michael Briansky, Owner, The Sweet Tooth

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sweet Tooth Wins Best Chocolate Shop and Best Desserts in Miami New Times' Best of Miami 2026

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — June 18, 2026 — This year, more than 192,000 votes were cast in the Miami New Times Best of Miami 2026 Readers' Choice poll, deciding 141 winners across a city that takes its food personally. When the chocolate and dessert categories were tallied, the same North Miami Beach business landed on top of both. The Sweet Tooth won Best Chocolate Shop and Best Desserts.

These were not editors' picks. They were public votes, cast one ballot at a time, in a city with no shortage of bakeries, gelato counters, chocolatiers, and dessert spots. Winning two reader-voted food categories in a single year is rare, and it didn't come from a panel or a campaign. It came from the people who already know the place.

Those are the parents ordering a birthday tray, the families sending holiday baskets, the offices shipping gifts to clients, and the walk-ins who stop in for a candy apple on the way home. Best of Miami is the city's largest annual recognition program, and the Readers' Choice side of it is decided entirely by the public. The two wins are less an award than a headcount of who keeps coming back.

Open since 1979, The Sweet Tooth has spent 47 years perfecting its handmade chocolates, confections, and gifts. What South Florida voted for goes well beyond the retail counter: a year-round corporate gifting operation — not a holiday-only program — and a growing private-label business making confections for other brands. Everything is handmade, with gluten-free and vegan options.

Some of those voters have been coming since they were kids. Longtime customers still talk about growing up on the chocolate-covered Oreos and pretzels — they come back for the nostalgia and leave with the whole lineup: authentic pecan pralines, chocolate-dipped Biscoff, chocolate-covered strawberries, and the runaway best seller, Mucho Gusto Munch — an in-house mix of caramel popcorn, pretzels, and chocolate that regulars swear is impossible to stop eating. The Dubai chocolate bar has become a destination item in its own right, pulling in customers who'd happily make the trip for it.

"What gets me is that this came from our customers, not some panel of judges," said Michael Briansky, owner of The Sweet Tooth. "They voted us best chocolate and best desserts in Miami. That means everything."

Both wins can be verified directly on the Miami New Times website:

Best Chocolate Shop: https://www.miaminewtimes.com/best-of-miami/2026/readers-choice/best-chocolate-shop-40558485

Best Desserts: https://www.miaminewtimes.com/best-of-miami/2026/readers-choice/best-desserts-40558495

About The Sweet Tooth

The Sweet Tooth is a chocolate shop and gifting destination at 18435 NE 19th Ave, North Miami Beach, Florida, open since 1979. The company handcrafts chocolates, confections, and gift baskets and serves walk-in customers, e-commerce, corporate gifting, and private-label clients, with same-day local delivery and nationwide shipping. Products are kosher certified by Kosher Miami. More at https://thesweettooth.com.

Media Contact

Rachel Glass

The Sweet Tooth

info@thesweettooth.com

https://thesweettooth.com

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