NJ Department of Banking and Insurance Celebrates Opening of New Whippany Office for Regional Fraud Deterrence Division

“Our Bureau of Fraud Deterrence is on the front lines helping to reduce insurance fraud and protect consumers from bad actors within the industry,” said Acting Commissioner Ochs. “Safeguarding our marketplace increases trust and lowers costs for consumers, making insurance more affordable for everyone.”

Fraudulent insurance claims have a direct impact on affordability, costing U.S. consumers over $300 billion a year, according to the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud.

The Bureau, operating from three regional offices around the state, investigates civil insurance fraud violations referred by consumers or industry participants and has the authority to levy fines and penalties, and recoup fees.

WHIPPANY — Led by Acting Commissioner Susan Ochs, the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance today marked the grand opening of the new regional Whippany office for its Bureau of Fraud Deterrence, whose staff plays a crucial role in protecting NJ consumers and rooting out insurance fraud.