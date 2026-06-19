Matt Titus and Lisa Marie Touw to Appear on Project Beauty TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matt Titus and Lisa Marie Touw, founders of Miami Melt and specialists in non-invasive body sculpting and body contouring, are set to appear on Project Beauty TV, where they will share insights on appearance enhancement, wellness, and advanced aesthetic treatments.Project Beauty TV pulls back the curtain on the creators, founders, and experts redefining the global beauty industry. Each episode takes viewers inside the world of the people building the brands, treatments, and trends everyone is talking about. From breakthrough skincare founders and aesthetic innovators to elite makeup artists and beauty entrepreneurs, the series reveals what it really takes to stand out in one of the most competitive industries on the planet.You can find out more about the show by going to website In their episode Titus and Touw will explore the evolution of transformation-focused businesses, the growing demand for non-invasive aesthetic solutions, and how confidence, wellness, and longevity intersect in today’s beauty industry.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, Project Beauty TV continues to spotlight individuals who are shaping their industries and redefining what it means to build something meaningful over time.Matt and Lisa Marie’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.projectbeautytv.com/matt-titus-and-lisa-marie-touw

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