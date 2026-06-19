Caitlin Barber Joins Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caitlin Barber, founder of Caitlin’s Custom Fine Jewelry, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how transparency, craftsmanship, and personal storytelling can redefine the luxury experience.Women in Power TV is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Barber explores how client-centered design and transparency are transforming a traditionally opaque industry, and breaks down how collaborative design, made-to-order craftsmanship, and meaningful storytelling can turn personal milestones into lasting legacy pieces.Caitlin’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/caitlin-barber

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