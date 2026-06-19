Barbara Edelston Peterson to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barbara Edelston Peterson, author and nonprofit founder, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on cultivating awareness, personal responsibility, positive action, and creating meaningful change in communities and everyday life.Legacy Makers TV is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website In her episode, Peterson will explore how mindset, positive communication, and intentional actions can help individuals contribute to a better world. She breaks down how encouraging others, recognizing achievements, and adopting empowering personal mantras can strengthen confidence, connection, and purpose.Viewers will walk away with practical ways to create positive impact through awareness, encouragement, and everyday actions.Barbara’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.legacymakerstv.com/barbara-edelston-peterson

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.