Michael J Grudzien to Appear on Blue Collar America TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael J Grudzien, founder and owner of Fabri-Weld, LLC, is set to appear on Blue Collar America TV, where he will share insights on structural steel fabrication, miscellaneous metals, and building a business grounded in craftsmanship and integrity.Blue Collar America TV is a cinematic docuseries that spotlights the operators building the real world — the general contractors, trade experts, and construction leaders turning plans into reality through skill, leadership, and execution. Each episode takes viewers inside the journey of a successful contractor, revealing how they win jobs, manage crews, solve problems under pressure, and scale in one of the toughest industries.You can find out more about the show by going to website In this episode, Grudzien will explore the role sobriety has played in his personal and professional journey, the importance of showing up consistently, and why doing the right thing for clients matters even when it is not in a company’s immediate best interest.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, Blue Collar America TV continues to spotlight individuals who are shaping their industries and redefining what it means to build something meaningful over time.Michael’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.bluecollaramericatv.com/michael-j-grudzien

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