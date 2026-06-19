Influential Women Showcases Joumana Ali Hamadeh: CTE Director and Title III Coach at Hamadeh Educational Services

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advancing Workforce Readiness, ESL Equity, and Global Learning Pathways Through Innovative Career and Technical Education at “The Nest”Dearborn Heights, Michigan — Joumana Ali Hamadeh brings more than 30 years of distinguished experience in education across both international and U.S. academic settings, establishing a career defined by instructional leadership, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to student success. From classroom instruction to high-level academic supervision and program development, she has consistently demonstrated a deep dedication to empowering students and educators through meaningful, future-focused learning experiences.Joumana began her career at the International School of Choueifat (SABIS Network) in Beirut, Lebanon, where she taught science and social studies. In this early stage of her professional journey, she developed a strong foundation in student-centered instruction and cross-cultural education—principles that continue to guide her leadership philosophy today. Her ability to engage diverse learners and adapt instructional strategies laid the groundwork for her advancement into broader leadership roles.She later transitioned into academic supervision and operational leadership positions in Saudi Arabia, where she expanded her expertise in curriculum oversight, school administration, and instructional leadership. These roles strengthened her ability to manage educational systems at scale while maintaining a focus on academic excellence and student engagement.In 2011, Joumana joined Hamadeh Educational Services (HES), where she has since grown into a highly respected educational leader. One of her most significant accomplishments has been leading the development and establishment of the Career and Technical Education (CTE) Center, known as “The Nest.” Through her leadership, the center has expanded student access to career pathways in health sciences, automotive technology, journalism, culinary arts, and other hands-on disciplines designed to prepare students for real-world success.Currently in her third year leading Career and Technical Education initiatives, Joumana remains deeply committed to bridging academic learning with workforce readiness. She continues to oversee and strengthen CTE programs while actively expanding offerings into emerging fields such as Gaming Software Development, Cyber Security, Broadcast Media Arts, and Building Information Technology. Her work emphasizes experiential learning, industry alignment, and the development of skills that prepare students for both college and career pathways.In addition to her CTE leadership, Joumana serves as Director of Title III, where she supports English as a Second Language (ESL) students. In this role, she focuses on promoting language acquisition, academic confidence, and equitable access to learning opportunities. She collaborates closely with educators, families, and support staff to ensure that multilingual learners receive the resources and guidance needed to succeed academically and socially.Joumana holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Public Administration with a minor in Education from the American University of Beirut and a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from Central Michigan University. Her academic background reflects her long-standing commitment to continuous improvement, cultural responsiveness, and empowering both students and educators through strong leadership and vision.At the heart of her work is “The Nest,” the CTE Center where Joumana proudly serves. She describes it as a place where passion meets purpose—an environment where students discover their strengths, build confidence, and gain real-world skills. Under her leadership, the center has become a hub for innovation and student development, emphasizing hands-on learning and career exploration.Looking ahead, Joumana is committed to expanding partnerships beyond the local community, including collaborations with institutions such as Lawrence Technological University and Henry Ford College. These partnerships are designed to provide students with enhanced access to mentorship, resources, and post-secondary opportunities, further strengthening the bridge between education and industry.Joumana is also proud to be part of Hamadeh Educational Services, a family-oriented educational community that prioritizes connection, growth, and inspiration. She emphasizes that creating a welcoming, inclusive, and supportive environment is central to the organization’s mission and essential to developing well-rounded, successful individuals.She attributes her long-standing success to a steadfast commitment to her mission and a deep belief in empowering others. Joumana consistently leads with purpose, fostering an environment where students and staff feel valued, supported, and equipped for success. She prioritizes comprehensive support systems that address academic, instructional, and social-emotional needs, ensuring that every learner has the opportunity to thrive.A core principle in her leadership is going above and beyond to meet the diverse needs of students. Joumana believes that student success extends beyond academic achievement to include overall well-being. She emphasizes the importance of creating a positive, inclusive, and safe school culture where students feel respected, encouraged, and motivated to reach their full potential.She also credits her success to strong relationship-building, high expectations, empathy, and consistency. By fostering a culture of trust and continuous growth, she aims to inspire both students and educators to achieve excellence.Joumana is deeply grateful for the unwavering support of her family—her husband and children—whose encouragement has been a constant source of strength throughout her career and personal journey. She is also inspired by her mother, who dedicated her career to education as a French and Social Studies teacher, and by her husband, who served as a lecturer at the American University of Beirut (AUB), teaching courses in Money and Banking, Economics, and Statistics. Their passion for education has greatly influenced and supported her own commitment to the field.The most impactful career advice she has received is to always act with integrity and make decisions that prioritize students. She has learned that perseverance, empathy, and strong relationships are essential pillars of effective educational leadership. These values have guided her growth and continue to shape her approach to decision-making and institutional development.For young women entering education leadership or Career and Technical Education, Joumana emphasizes the importance of integrity, perseverance, patience, and courage. She encourages emerging leaders to build strong professional relationships, remain open to learning, and embrace challenges as opportunities for growth. In her view, continuous learning and authenticity are essential to making a meaningful and lasting impact in education.One of the most pressing challenges in education today, she notes, is preparing students for a rapidly evolving workforce while addressing increasingly diverse learning needs. Drawing from her international and U.S. experience, Joumana highlights the importance of combining rigorous academic instruction with practical, real-world application.She views Career and Technical Education as a powerful opportunity to equip students with relevant, hands-on skills while fostering strong partnerships with industry leaders. Additionally, she underscores the importance of supporting multilingual learners to ensure equitable access to academic success. Through innovation, global awareness, and student-centered instruction, she believes educators can better prepare students for success in an interconnected world.Across all areas of her life, Joumana identifies integrity, compassion, perseverance, and patience as her guiding values. These principles shape both her professional leadership and personal relationships, reinforcing her commitment to meaningful service and lifelong impact.Through decades of dedication to education, Joumana Ali Hamadeh continues to shape the future of students and educators alike—building pathways, expanding opportunity, and leading with purpose in every aspect of her work.Learn More about Joumana Ali Hamadeh:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Joumana-Hamadeh Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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