Jesus Ayvar to Appear on Made It In America TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jesus Ayvar, founder of Mariner Dock and Seawall, is set to appear on Made It In America TV, where he will share insights on marine construction, entrepreneurship, and building waterfront infrastructure businesses in Florida.Made It in America TV is a groundbreaking TV series dedicated to celebrating the foreign-born builders, visionaries, and leaders who shape our economic culture—and evaluating their blueprints for true scale.You can find out more about the show by going to website In this episode, Ayvar will explore his journey from immigrating from Mexico and overcoming financial and legal challenges, to building Mariner Dock and Seawall. His story highlights resilience and shares lessons learned through entrepreneurship in marine construction.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, Made It In America TV continues to spotlight individuals shaping their industries and redefining success over time.Jesus’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting http://www.madeitinamericatv.com/jesus-ayvar

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.