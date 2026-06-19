Maryland Students Win 9 Medals at National SkillsUSA Conference

June 18, 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MEDIA CONTACT:

Raven Hill, 410-767-0486

[email protected]

BALTIMORE (June 18, 2026) – The SkillsUSA Maryland student delegation received nine medals during the recent 62nd Annual National Leadership and Skills Conference (NLSC) in Atlanta. A team of 165 Career and Technical Education (CTE) students showcased their skills in 92 competitions against more than 6,800 other students. Overall, 76 Maryland students placed in the top 10 nationally.

Students competing in Career Pathways Business Management and Technology, Occupational Health and Safety, and Sheet Metal received gold medals. Silver medals were awarded to students competing in Community Service, Digital Cinema Production, Firefighting, Nurse Assisting and Photography, and bronze medals were awarded to students competing in Architectural Drafting, Basic Health Care Skills, Facilithon (Facility Maintenance), Health Occupations Professional Portfolio, and Welding.

The SkillsUSA chapters at Center of Applied Technology North (Anne Arundel County Public Schools) and Thomas Edison High School of Technology (Montgomery County Public Schools) received national Models of Excellence honors. Josie Wolfe, Baking and Pastry Arts instructor at the AACPS Center of Applied Technology North, received a national Outstanding Educator Award.

“Maryland’s SkillsUSA students continue to demonstrate exceptional skill, determination, and professionalism,” said Dr. Carey M. Wright, State Superintendent of Schools. “Their achievements at the national level reflect the strength of our career and technical education programs and the commitment of educators who prepare students for success in high-demand fields.”

The NLSC draws students from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. SkillsUSA Maryland has a statewide membership of several thousand CTE high school students. Members participate throughout the year in a variety of leadership and competitive conferences and events.

The following students received medals in the national competition:

Gold Medal – Career Pathways Business Management and Technology

Jackson DuPee, Tiiu Nomm, and Holly Braughton

Severna Park High School – Anne Arundel County Public Schools

Gold Medal – Occupational Health and Safety

Gavin Kidwell, Brody Hydorn, and Angelo Rossi

Carroll County Career and Tech Center – Carroll County Public Schools

Gold Medal – Sheet Metal

Joshua Yudt

Frederick County Career and Tech Center – Carroll County Public Schools

Silver Medal – Architectural Drafting

Matthew Lyon

Carroll Career and Technology Center – Carroll County Public Schools

Silver Medal – Basic Health Care Skills

Abigail Eberly

Dr. James A Forrest Career & Technology Center – St. Mary’s County Public Schools

Silver Medal – Facilithon

Jaclyn Ryan

Dr. James A Forrest Career & Technology Center – St. Mary’s County Public Schools

Silver Medal – Health Occupations Professional Portfolio

Julieann Henderson

Carroll County Career & Technology Center – Carroll County Public Schools

Silver Medal – Welding

Tanner Shorb

Frederick Career and Technology Center – Frederick County Public Schools

Bronze Medal – T-Shirt Design

Alexander Schnitzer

Carroll County Career & Technology Center – Carroll County Public Schools

For more information, visit the SkillsUSA Maryland website.

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