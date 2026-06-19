Kathy Costa McKeown Joins Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kathy Costa McKeown, founder of DanceWorks Studios, Inc, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how purpose-driven movement, community, and holistic education can shape long-term personal and artistic development.Women in Power TV is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story - from struggle to triumph - highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, McKeown explores how dance can be used as a lifelong tool for wellbeing and personal growth, highlighting the importance of community, mentorship, and creative expression in shaping young lives.Kathy’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on major platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/kathy-costa-mckeown

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