Influential Women Spotlights Kathy Wiebe: Veteran Entertainment And Production Leader With 30+ Years

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accomplished Industry Expert Specializing in Lighting Design, Stage Management, and Technical Production Across Live Entertainment and Performing Arts EnvironmentsKathy Wiebe is a highly experienced technical entertainment and production professional with a career spanning more than three decades across live performance, theatrical production, and technical operations. She currently serves as an L1 at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, where she contributes across multiple disciplines including stage management and lighting design. In addition, she serves as Opera Orlando’s 2026/27 season Production Manager and works with the City of Orlando at Lake Eola Amphitheater as a lighting programmer and lighting designer, reflecting her wide-ranging expertise and commitment to delivering high-quality live performance experiences.Throughout her career, Kathy has built a reputation for versatility, technical excellence, and leadership across diverse entertainment environments. Her journey into the industry began serendipitously through a personal connection, which led to her first roles at SeaWorld. From there, she quickly established herself in technical theatre and production management, building a career that would span theme parks, cruise ship new builds with Norwegian Cruise Line, regional theatres, and educational institutions.Kathy’s professional experience also includes co-owning an architectural and theatrical dimming and control business, where she developed expertise in lighting systems and technical infrastructure. She later served as Technical Director at Montverde Academy, where she created a conservatory technical theatre track designed to prepare students for higher education and professional careers in technical production. Her program successfully helped students gain admission to top-tier technical theatre programs, reinforcing her long-standing commitment to education and mentorship.Her extensive portfolio includes work with respected institutions such as Orlando Shakes and the University of Central Florida, where she has contributed to artistic production. Across all roles, Kathy has demonstrated a consistent ability to manage complex production environments while maintaining artistic integrity, technical precision, and operational efficiency.Known for her adaptability and hands-on approach, Kathy is recognized for seamlessly managing multiple aspects of live production, including lighting design, programming, stage management, and technical operations. Her colleagues and collaborators value her ability to remain calm under pressure while ensuring that productions are executed at the highest professional standard.Kathy attributes her success to consistently showing up, actively listening, and reminding herself that every day is a learning opportunity. She believes that continuous growth and self-reflection are essential to long-term success in a rapidly evolving industry. She also emphasizes the importance of surrounding herself with a small group of supportive women who provide encouragement and perspective, particularly during moments of self-doubt. This support system has been especially meaningful as she has navigated a predominantly male-based industry.One of the most impactful pieces of career advice Kathy has embraced is the importance of not taking oneself too seriously and always making space for humor. She believes this mindset helps maintain balance, reduce stress, and provide perspective during the challenges inherent in live production work.Kathy is also passionate about mentoring the next generation of technical theatre professionals. She encourages young women entering the industry to ask questions freely, emphasizing that no question is ever wrong. She advises aspiring professionals to seek mentorship, arrive prepared and punctual, and commit to learning as much as possible. In her view, increased knowledge leads directly to increased opportunity, responsibility, and career growth. She also stresses the importance of building strong networks of supportive women who encourage confidence and development.One of the ongoing challenges Kathy identifies within her field is the difficulty experienced by seasoned professionals in remaining competitive within an evolving industry. She notes that increasing reliance on younger, lower-cost talent contributes to concerns around ageism, which can impact experienced professionals seeking continued career opportunities. Despite this, she remains committed to her craft and continues to demonstrate the value of experience, adaptability, and technical mastery.In both her professional and personal life, Kathy places strong emphasis on core values such as punctuality, integrity, and accountability. She believes in showing up on time, leading by example, and never asking others to perform tasks she would not take on herself. She also prioritizes authenticity and self-acceptance, encouraging others to remain true to themselves and take pride in every stage of life, including the experience and wisdom gained over time.With her extensive background in lighting design, technical direction, production management, and education, Kathy Wiebe continues to be a respected and influential figure in Orlando’s performing arts and live entertainment industry. Her combination of technical expertise, leadership, and mentorship has made her a valuable contributor to productions across multiple platforms, as well as a role model for the next generation of theatre professionals.Learn More about Kathy Wiebe:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Kathy-Wiebe Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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