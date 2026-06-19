Wayne Chunat Announces New Collection of Wildlife Landscape Paintings!

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Wildlife artist Wayne Chunat unveils a new collection of original wildlife landscape paintings inspired by North American ecosystems and habitats.

LAKELAND, FL, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wildlife artist Wayne Chunat has announced the release of a new collection of original wildlife landscape paintings featuring forest, wetland, mountain, and native wildlife subjects. The studio-based release includes a curated set of works developed through field observation, reference studies, and structured studio composition processes. For those who wish to buy wildlife landscape paintings , the artworks are being introduced through direct studio channels and selected online fine art distribution platforms used for cataloging and listing original works.The announcement confirms the addition of new original paintings to Chunat’s ongoing body of wildlife landscape work. According to studio information, each piece has been produced as a standalone original artwork and documented for cataloging, reference, and potential acquisition. The works are presented as individual compositions reflecting observed natural environments across different ecological regions.New Wildlife Landscape Works ReleasedThe collection includes original paintings depicting North American ecosystems, including forested environments, wetland areas, and mountainous regions. Wildlife subjects are integrated within broader environmental contexts rather than isolated framing. The studio states that each composition is developed through field observation supported by reference material gathered during structured study periods.The works incorporate environmental elements such as vegetation structures, water systems, terrain variation, and seasonal lighting conditions. Composition planning is carried out through studio development supported by field sketches and photographic reference material collected during observation. Each painting is completed as an independent original work with defined composition structure.Wayne Chunat stated, “Each painting is developed from field observation and reference material collected over time. The focus is on documenting natural environments and maintaining clear relationships between wildlife and habitat elements within the composition.”The studio notes that the collection reflects multiple environmental conditions observed across different regions and seasons. Each work is prepared to represent habitat structure with attention to spatial balance, natural proportions, and environmental accuracy based on reference studies.Studio Process and DocumentationThe production process for the collection follows a structured sequence that begins with field observation, followed by reference collection, compositional planning, and studio execution. Wildlife subjects are placed within environmental settings to reflect habitat relationships as observed in natural conditions.Studio documentation includes cataloging each work during production. Reference materials used in the creation process include field notes, environmental sketches, and photographic studies. The studio maintains records for each painting to support identification, provenance tracking, and archival reference.The process is applied consistently across forest, wetland, and mountain-based compositions to maintain continuity in environmental representation. Each painting is reviewed during development to ensure alignment between observed habitat characteristics and final studio execution.The studio further notes that wildlife elements are positioned within environmental systems rather than separated from their habitats. This approach is applied across all works included in the current release to maintain ecological context within each composition.Distribution Through Online Platforms and Studio ChannelsThe new collection will be made available through direct studio listings and selected online fine art platforms, including fine art America , which provides digital cataloging and distribution for original artworks. Availability is managed through staged releases as individual works are prepared for listing and documentation.Each painting is documented prior to release to ensure consistent recordkeeping and catalog integrity. The studio coordinates availability through established fine art distribution channels used for wildlife landscape paintings, with works listed individually as they become available for acquisition.Distribution includes both direct inquiry through the studio and online platform-based access. Each release is processed with reference documentation to support identification and long-term archival tracking. The studio maintains structured records for each artwork released through these channels.Exhibition Reference in CanadaThe collection is also referenced in relation to exhibition planning discussions in Canada, including a wildlife painting exhibition “ArtistsforConservation.org” Vancouver BC . These discussions relate to curated programming focused on wildlife and environmental artwork within gallery and institutional exhibition settings.Exhibition planning typically involves review of wildlife and landscape compositions for thematic inclusion based on environmental subject matter and compositional clarity. The current collection has been included in preliminary discussions for potential consideration within such programming frameworks.Curatorial review processes for wildlife art exhibitions generally focus on habitat representation, ecological context, and visual documentation of natural environments. The works in this collection align with these review categories based on their subject matter and compositional structure.Market Context and AvailabilityOriginal wildlife landscape paintings are distributed across both online and studio-based acquisition channels. The current release is structured as individual works made available through cataloged listings and direct inquiry processes managed by the studio.Search activity related to buy wildlife landscape paintings appears across online platforms and art marketplaces where wildlife and landscape artworks are categorized. These search terms are commonly associated with collectors seeking original works within the wildlife and environmental art segment.Each painting in the collection is recorded as an original work with associated documentation maintained by the studio. This includes reference materials, catalog identification, and production records used for archival purposes. Availability is updated as works are released through designated distribution channels.The studio continues to produce wildlife landscape paintings focused on habitat-based observation and environmental documentation. Each work is developed through structured field observation and studio processes designed to maintain consistency in representation and recordkeeping.Wayne Chunat’s ongoing body of work remains centered on wildlife landscape painting with emphasis on environmental structure and habitat observation. Further updates regarding listings, availability, and related exhibition references will be issued through official studio communication channels as additional works are released.About The PainterWayne Chunat is a wildlife artist whose practice focuses on landscape-based representations of North American ecosystems. His work is distributed through studio channels and selected online platforms, contributing to ongoing discussions in contemporary wildlife art and conservation-oriented visual documentation practices across the fine art sector.Contact Informationwaynechunat@gmail.com216-644-53371510 Ariana St Lot 384Lakeland, Florida 33803

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