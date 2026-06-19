Private markets system-wide exploratory scenario: publication of the stress scenario

Background to the scenario phase of the private markets SWES

Background to the SWES

We have now launched the scenario phase of the SWES and have sent participants a hypothetical stress scenario that details a severe, but plausible, global macro-economic recession over a five-year period.

Participants will be asked to model the impacts of the scenario, including their behavioural actions in response to this stress. Over recent years, private markets have grown significantly, providing a diversified source of finance to the UK economy alongside banks and other lenders.

The private markets SWES exercise will provide insights into how the UK private and related public credit markets function during stress and the potential consequences for the UK real economy.

The participants in the exercise span a variety of key actors across the private markets ecosystem, including:

Institutional investors , or limited partners (such as insurers, pension funds, endowments and foundations) that provide the capital supporting private equity (PE) and private credit (PC) funds and invest in debt assets issued by PE-sponsored corporates, directly and indirectly via funds run by asset managers (traditional and alternative).

, or limited partners (such as insurers, pension funds, endowments and foundations) that provide the capital supporting private equity (PE) and private credit (PC) funds and invest in debt assets issued by PE-sponsored corporates, directly and indirectly via funds run by asset managers (traditional and alternative). Alternative asset managers who operate PE and PC funds, making investment decisions and often managing collateralised loan obligations (CLOs).

who operate PE and PC funds, making investment decisions and often managing collateralised loan obligations (CLOs). Banks who provide leverage across the private markets ecosystem, including directly to PE-sponsored corporates and indirectly via funds.

who provide leverage across the private markets ecosystem, including directly to PE-sponsored corporates and indirectly via funds. Asset managers who provide finance via leveraged finance markets (comprising of leveraged loans, CLOs and high-yield bonds), which are key sources of financing for PE-sponsored corporates.

Participants in the exercise will be asked to assess the impact of the scenario on their portfolios and any actions they take in response. Once participants have submitted their responses, the Bank will analyse and aggregate these to assess the functioning of the private markets and related credit markets in scope, and the availability of financing to the UK real economy.

Interim findings will be discussed with participating firms, who will then be allowed to adjust their responses based on the behaviours of counterparties or the expected evolution of events under stress stemming from the collective actions of participating firms. The two-round structure will help us explore any feedback and amplification effects, as well as carry out sensitivity analysis on key aspects of the exercise. We are grateful to the firms involved for their participation in the exercise.

The private markets SWES will explore the following key questions:

What is the impact of a global downturn on UK private markets assets originated by alternative asset managers and how are they managed in stress?

How do the allocations of institutional investors to private markets and the willingness of banks to provide financing change during a downturn?

To what extent are private credit and related corporate financing markets (syndicated loans, high yield bonds) substitutable during a stress? Do they transmit risk or help to absorb the shock?

And ultimately, what is the impact on UK corporates (eg on investment and employment)?

The private markets SWES hypothetical scenario is not a forecast by the Bank of macroeconomic and financial conditions nor does it represent the Bank’s expectations of the consequences for financial markets of any particular shock. It will allow the Bank to explore the impact of such a shock on banks and non-bank financial institutions active in private markets, and how they behave in response to the hypothetical scenario.

The private markets SWES is a voluntary exercise being run collaboratively with 46 participants active in private markets and related credit markets. These include banks, pension funds, insurers, endowments, liquid credit managers and alternative asset managers. Further details on the objectives of the private markets SWES and its participants can be found on the private markets SWES launch page.

The Bank will share findings from its initial information gathering in the July Financial Stability Report. Interim findings from Round 1 will be shared later in 2026, and the final report in 2027.

Engagement with industry and other regulators

The private markets SWES is being run as a collaborative exercise. We have worked closely with participants, industry experts and regulators to inform the design of the private markets SWES scenario.

The Bank has completed initial information gathering. This will help to address key information gaps on the private markets ecosystem and has informed the design of the scenario.

The information gathering involved 46 firms participating in the SWES. The insights have informed the design of the stress scenario, such as the shape and severity, and helped ensure the scenario explores the most important private market dynamics that could occur during a downturn.

The private markets SWES is a voluntary exercise and firms have been engaged in the design and execution of the exercise. This feedback was helpful in forming the quantitative variable paths and narrative features that make up the final hypothetical scenario.

The Bank is conducting this exploratory exercise under the guidance of the Financial Policy Committee (FPC) and the Prudential Regulation Committee (PRC), supported by the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and The Pensions Regulator (TPR).

The Bank is committed to sharing our aggregate findings with other central banks, regulators and international bodies like the Financial Stability Board to advance understanding of private market developments globally.