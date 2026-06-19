Sophus and Argon & Co Host Live Roundtable on AI in Supply Chain Design

AI in Supply Chain Design & Optimization: Hype vs. Reality

Sophus and Argon & Co bring together three industry practitioners on June 24 to separate what's working in supply chain AI from what isn't.

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most supply chain AI deployments are stalling. Not because the technology is broken, but because the tools are built to replace human judgment instead of working with it.On June 24, Sophus is joining forces with operational strategy experts Argon & Co for a live roundtable to cut through the noise.AI in Supply Chain Design & Optimization : Hype vs. Reality📅 June 24, 2026 | VirtualThe panel brings together three practitioners who've seen what actually works:Bob Ferrari — Founder, Supply Chain MattersChris Keller — Partner, Argon & CoRaphael Yue — Product Strategy, SophusThey'll cover what's genuinely working in supply chain AI today, why most implementations hit a wall, and what it actually takes to build a resilient network without handing decisions over to a black box.No product demos. No marketing fluff. Just a real conversation about where the industry is and where it's going.

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