Juicy Designs launches AI Visibility framework to help South African businesses get cited in Google AI Overviews and ChatGPT

As consumers turn to AI for answers, the Pretoria agency helps businesses secure visibility where AI gets its information.

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Juicy Designs , a full-service digital marketing and design agency operating since 2012, has launched a dedicated AI Visibility framework built to get South African businesses cited inside Google AI Overviews, Google AI Mode, ChatGPT, Gemini and Perplexity. The framework sits alongside the agency's full digital marketing offering and responds to a structural shift in how customers find businesses in 2026, where AI-generated answers increasingly appear above traditional search results and resolve queries without a single click.The timing is deliberate. South Africa now has 51.7 million internet users and close to 80 percent internet penetration, with mobile devices driving more than 70 percent of online traffic and the local digital ad spend market on track to reach roughly US$2.4 billion in 2026. At the same time, Google AI Mode has passed one billion monthly users worldwide, and AI Overviews are estimated to appear on 30 to 40 percent of Google searches. For South African SMEs, that combination means more people are searching than ever, but fewer of them are clicking through to websites.“Search stopped being a list of ten blue links and became a single answer,” says Cobus van der Westhuizen, founder and CEO of Juicy Designs. “The question every South African business owner should be asking is no longer ‘where do I rank?’ but ‘am I the source the AI quotes?’ Ranking on page one means nothing if the AI summarises the answer above you and your competitor is the one being cited. We rebuilt our entire service stack around that reality, so local businesses are the source, not the footnote.”A complete digital marketing offering, now AI-readyJuicy Designs delivers a full-service offering for South African brands, with every service engineered to perform in both traditional search and AI-driven discovery:• Search Engine Optimisation (SEO): technical SEO, on-page optimisation, Core Web Vitals, local SEO and Google Business Profile management.• AEO and GEO (AI search visibility): Answer Engine and Generative Engine Optimisation for Google AI Overviews, AI Mode, ChatGPT, Gemini and Perplexity, with weekly AI citation tracking.• Content marketing and copywriting: fact-led, citable long-form content, blogs and landing pages in English and Afrikaans, built for E-E-A-T and AI citation.• Paid media: Google Ads, Meta (Facebook and Instagram) advertising, and performance campaigns with conversion tracking and enhanced conversions.• Web design and development: fast, mobile-first, conversion-focused websites with full structured-data stacks built in.• Brand and visual identity: logo, brand systems and design that carry across digital and print.• Social media management: strategy, content production and community management across the major platforms.• Analytics and reporting: lead, cost-per-lead and lifetime-value reporting that measures commercial return, not vanity metrics.Why this matters nowSouth African websites typically feel major Google changes three to six months after the United States and United Kingdom, giving local businesses a rare window to prepare before the full impact lands. Juicy Designs argues that window is closing, and that the businesses winning AI citations are not those with the biggest budgets, but those whose content is structured, factual and easy for AI systems to understand and trust.“The agencies still selling link packages and keyword stuffing are optimising for a search engine that no longer exists,” adds Van der Westhuizen. “AI search rewards entity trust, clean structured data and content that answers a real question in plain language. For a small Pretoria business, that is a fairer game than the old link economy ever was. A plumber in Centurion with the right structure and the right answers can now out-cite a national brand.”Inside the AI Visibility framework• Full structured-data stacks (Organization, LocalBusiness, FAQPage and Article schema) so AI systems can read and trust a business entity.• E-E-A-T signals, author authority pages and citable, fact-led content built for South African audiences.• Weekly AI visibility tracking that measures how often a brand is cited across AI answer engines, not just where it ranks.• An llms.txt and AI-crawler accessibility audit to ensure AI systems can access and index the right content.• A free AI Readiness Score that shows a business exactly where it stands in AI search before any work begins.About Juicy DesignsJuicy Designs is a Pretoria and Centurion based, full-service digital marketing and design agency founded by Cobus van der Westhuizen and operating since 2012. The agency delivers SEO, AEO and GEO, content production, paid media, web design, branding and social media management for South African brands, working in both English and Afrikaans. Juicy Designs serves clients across the automotive, insurance, entertainment and industrial sectors, and holds a stated 24-month goal of becoming the most cited and authoritative digital marketing brand in South Africa across both Google and AI search engines.Media contactCobus van der WesthuizenFounder and CEO, Juicy DesignsWebsite: https://juicydesigns.co.za Location: Pretoria / Centurion, Gauteng, South Africa### ENDS ###Note to editors: Cobus van der Westhuizen is available for interview and expert commentary on AI search, Google AI Overviews, AEO and GEO, and digital marketing trends affecting South African businesses in 2026. Statistics in this release are drawn from DataReportal Digital 2026 South Africa, Google I/O 2026 Search announcements, and ResearchAndMarkets South Africa digital ad spend forecasts.

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