TDI Appoints Lois Lyons as First Chief People Officer to Strengthen People, Culture, and Growth Initiatives

TDI

New executive role reflects TDI’s continued investment in its people, employee experience, and One Team culture

TDI has built a culture rooted in mission, trust, and exceptional people and I am honored to join as its first Chief People Officer to reinforce the One Team culture that makes TDI special.” — Lois Lyons, TDI CPO

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tetrad Digital Integrity LLC ( TDI ), a leading cybersecurity firm serving federal, defense, intelligence, legislative, and commercial clients, today announced that Lois Lyons has joined the company as its first Chief People Officer (CPO).The newly established CPO role reflects TDI’s continued commitment to investing in its people as the foundation of the company’s mission, culture, and growth. In this executive leadership role, Lyons will help advance TDI’s enterprise-wide people strategy, with a focus on employee experience, leadership development, communication, culture, and people-focused initiatives that support the company’s next stage of growth.“Our people are the core of TDI,” said Paul Innella, CEO of TDI. “As we continue to grow and mature, we want to make sure we are investing in the structure, leadership, and programs needed to support our team. Lois brings the experience, judgment, and humanity we need in this role. I have been especially impressed by her early ideas for people-focused programs that can strengthen how we support employees, develop leaders, improve communication, and reinforce our One Team culture.”Lyons brings decades of experience helping organizations attract, develop, support, and retain exceptional people. Across her career, she has led talent management, talent acquisition, leadership development, compensation and benefits, performance management, employee relations, compliance, organizational design, training and development, and employee engagement. Her background includes executive talent leadership roles with Throughline, Excella Consulting, The George Group, Touchstone Consulting Group, American Management Systems, Electronic Data Systems, and Booz Allen Hamilton. She is also the founder of Talent Sync, LLC, where she has advised organizations on talent strategy, recruiting, process improvement, HR systems, coaching, and organizational growth.“TDI has built a culture rooted in mission, trust, and exceptional people,” said Lyons. “I am honored to join TDI as its first Chief People Officer and to help advance people-focused programs that support employees, develop leaders, strengthen communication, and reinforce the One Team culture that makes TDI special.”In addition to her professional experience, Lyons brings a deep personal commitment to service. She founded Teardrops to Rainbows, a volunteer-run nonprofit dedicated to supporting pediatric cancer patients and their families in the Washington, DC area, and has maintained a lifelong connection to children and families facing pediatric oncology challenges.Lyons’s appointment marks an important milestone in TDI’s continued evolution as the company invests in the people, programs, and leadership practices needed to support its next stage of growth.

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