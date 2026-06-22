Neurealm to Showcase AI-Native Outside-In Safety for Industrial Robotics at Automate 2026

Combining NVIDIA's AI platforms with Neurealm's expertise in semiconductors, embedded systems and industrial AI to enable safer, smarter factory operations.

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neurealm, an AI-first technology services company, will showcase its Vision AI-powered NVIDIA Halos Outside-In Safety Blueprint at Automate 2026, in Chicago, demonstrating how manufacturers can transform factory infrastructure cameras into an intelligent safety and operations layer.

Among a select group of global partners with early access to the blueprint, Neurealm is helping advance a new approach to robotics safety that enables robots to operate uncaged alongside human workers.

Built on the NVIDIA IGX Thor industrial-grade edge AI platform, the solution extends robot perception beyond onboard sensors by leveraging external infrastructure cameras and visual AI agents to continuously monitor industrial environments from multiple vantage points, enabling dynamic robot control.

By combining AI perception with real-time decision making manufacturers can enhance human-robot collaboration, improve situational awareness and increase factory throughput.

"Industrial automation is entering a new phase where safety, perception and operational intelligence must work together," said Sanjay Jayakumar, President, Semiconductor, Embedded & Automotive Business, Neurealm. "By combining our expertise across semiconductors, embedded systems and AI with NVIDIA's advanced platforms and workflows, we are helping manufacturers build intelligent environments that can adapt dynamically to real-world operating conditions."

Neurealm's participation at Automate 2026 also reflects its expanding collaboration with NVIDIA. Neurealm is an ecosystem partner of NVIDIA Halos for Robotics, the industry’s first comprehensive functional safety system for robotics and physical AI. This brings together partners across certification, software, systems, sensors, silicon and industrial applications, to support safety from development through deployment.

Also announced today, Neurealm has joined the NVIDIA Halos Inspection Lab, an ANAB-accredited lab dedicated to physical AI that reinforces Neurealm’s commitment to functional safety and AI integrity, working alongside NVIDIA to bring trusted, safety-certified autonomous systems to market faster.

Earlier this year, the company announced Day-One support for NVIDIA's official Yocto Project integration on NVIDIA Jetson platforms, enabling developers to accelerate the development of production-grade embedded AI solutions using a standardized, open-source software foundation.

Together, these initiatives underscore Neurealm's commitment to helping customers build the next generation of Physical AI systems, spanning intelligent edge devices, robotic environments and AI-driven industrial operations.

About Neurealm

Neurealm is an AI-first technology services company helping enterprises build the intelligent systems that power the future. We work across the full Physical AI to Agentic AI spectrum, from edge devices to autonomous agents, and help enterprises move from AI experimentation to production-grade deployment, powered by NeuGAIN, our unified AI platform. Our outcome-driven, engineering-led approach spans AI, Engineering, Data, RunOps and more, serving 250+ enterprises worldwide.

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