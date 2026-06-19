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Public Notice - Meade County Fiscal Court - Special Meeting - July 14, 2026 - 7 PM ET

PUBLIC NOTICE - MEADE COUNTY FISCAL COURT SPECIAL MEETING LOCATION CHANGE 

The Meade County Fiscal Court would like to inform the public that the Fiscal Court Meeting scheduled for Tuesday, July 14, 2026, 7 pm et, will not be held at the Meade County Courthouse due to ongoing work being conducted in the courtroom. 

To accommodate the meeting, the Fiscal Court will convene at the following location: 

Meade County Public Library
996 Old Ekron Road 
Brandenburg, Kentucky 40108 

Meade County Library's First Front Left Room. (See attached map)

Because the meeting is being conducted at a location other than its regular meeting place, the July 14, 2026, 7 pm et, meeting will now be held as a Special Meeting. Citizens, elected officials, county staff, and members of the media are encouraged to attend at the new meeting location. The meeting date and time remain unchanged. Only the meeting location has been modified. 

Meade County Fiscal Court appreciates the public's understanding and cooperation during this temporary relocation.

Meade County Public Library Directions

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Public Notice - Meade County Fiscal Court - Special Meeting - July 14, 2026 - 7 PM ET

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