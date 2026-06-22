Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Leading Companies, Strategic Initiatives, and Emerging Opportunities  

Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Report 2026

The Business Research Company's Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The advanced metering infrastructure market is dominated by a mix of global smart metering technology providers and integrated grid communication solution companies. Companies are focusing on advanced two-way communication technologies, real-time data analytics platforms, secure wireless connectivity solutions, cloud-based meter data management systems, and integration of IoT-enabled monitoring capabilities to strengthen market presence and support evolving smart grid modernization requirements. Emphasis on grid reliability, accurate energy consumption monitoring, remote outage detection, cybersecurity compliance, and efficient utility operations remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technology innovation, and strategic collaborations within the rapidly evolving digital energy management ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market?

•According to our research, Itron Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 6% market share. The company’s networked solutions segment, which is directly involved in the advanced metering infrastructure market, provides a broad portfolio of smart electricity, gas, and water meters, communication networks, meter data management platforms, and distributed intelligence solutions that support real-time energy monitoring, grid automation, operational efficiency, and utility infrastructure modernization across residential, commercial, and industrial utility applications.

Who Are The Major Players In The Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market?

Major companies operating in the advanced metering infrastructure market are Itron Inc., Landis+Gyr AG, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Sensus Inc, Aclara Technologies LLC, Kamstrup A/S, ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Hitachi Energy Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Sagemcom SAS, Eaton Corporation plc, Delta Electronics Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, CRRC Corporation Limited, Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Tietoevry Corporation, ZENNER International GmbH & Co. KG, Holley Technology Ltd., General Electric Company.

How Concentrated Is The Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market?

•The market is moderately fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 29% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and infrastructure integration barriers, driven by increasing smart grid deployment requirements, rising demand for secure communication networks, utility data management complexities, and the need for large-scale advanced metering deployment capabilities. Leading players such as Itron Inc., Landis+Gyr AG, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Sensus Inc, Aclara Technologies LLC, Kamstrup A/S, ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., and Hitachi Energy Ltd. hold notable market shares through diversified smart metering portfolios, strong utility partnerships, global communication network capabilities, and continuous innovation in data analytics, grid connectivity, and remote monitoring technologies. As demand for intelligent energy management, grid digitalization, real-time consumption monitoring, and utility operational efficiency increases, technology advancements, strategic utility collaborations, and expansion of smart infrastructure deployments are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oItron Inc. (6%)

oLandis+Gyr AG (6%)

oSiemens AG (6%)

oSchneider Electric SE (5%)

oSensus Inc (3%)

oAclara Technologies LLC (1%)

oKamstrup A/S (1%)

oABB Ltd. (0.5%)

oCisco Systems Inc. (0.5%)

oHitachi Energy Ltd. (0.3%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the advanced metering infrastructure market include Texas Instruments Incorporated, STMicroelectronics N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Analog Devices Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., TE Connectivity Ltd., Amphenol Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Corning Incorporated, Prysmian Group, Belden Inc., Molex LLC, Foxconn Technology Group, Jabil Inc., Flex Ltd., Yageo Corporation, TDK Corporation.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the advanced metering infrastructure market include WESCO International Inc., Graybar Electric Company Inc., Rexel S.A., Sonepar Group, Anixter International Inc., Arrow Electronics Inc., Avnet Inc., Future Electronics Inc., RS Group plc, Mouser Electronics Inc., Digi-Key Electronics, Allied Electronics & Automation, Farnell Global, McNaughton-McKay Electric Company, Border States Electric, Codale Electric Supply, World Wide Electric Supply, Kele Inc., City Electric Supply, Electrocomponents plc.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market?

•Major end users in the advanced metering infrastructure market include Duke Energy Corporation, NextEra Energy Inc., Exelon Corporation, Southern Company, National Grid plc, Enel S.p.A., Iberdrola S.A., Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, State Grid Corporation of China, Saudi Electricity Company, Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., Tata Power Company Limited, Adani Energy Solutions Limited, EDF Group, Engie SA, PG&E Corporation, Ontario Power Generation, CLP Holdings Limited, SP Group, . Tenaga Nasional Berhad.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Interoperable smart metering technology is transforming the advanced metering infrastructure market by improving multi-vendor integration capabilities, accelerating smart grid modernization, and enabling scalable utility communication networks.

•Example: In March 2025, Itron Inc. partnered with CHINT Global to launch the industry’s first residential electric smart meter based on the DLMS User Association’s AC Electricity Smart Meter (ACESM) Generic Companion Profile (GCP) standard.

•Its GCP-compliant architecture, integrated Gen5 network interface card (NIC), and advanced interoperability capabilities enhance smart grid connectivity, reduce deployment complexity, and support efficient large-scale advanced metering infrastructure deployments for utility providers.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•AI-Enabled Smart Meter Analytics Enhancing Grid Intelligence And Efficiency

•Expansion Of Cellular Communication Networks In Smart Meter Deployments

•Cloud-Based Meter Data Management Supporting Utility Digitalization

•Integration Of IoT-Enabled Sensors Improving Real-Time Energy Monitoring

•Cybersecurity Innovations Strengthening Advanced Metering Infrastructure Protection

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