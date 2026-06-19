DEF MACHINE Releases High Energy Cover of P!NK's 'Get The Party Started' Ft. Detroit Artist K33DA & Bassist Bill Dickens

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Detroit’s DEF MACHINE continues its 2026 spring and summer singles campaign with the release of a fresh take on P!NK's iconic hit, "Get The Party Started" released on June 12th. The new single features powerhouse performances from Detroit vocalist K33DA alongside acclaimed bassist and recording artist Bill Dickens.Originally formed by Detroit musicians and songwriters Avery A. Sims and Craig "Mr. Groove" Lane, DEF MACHINE has built a reputation for blending influences from R&B, pop, hip hop, funk, rock, and other American music styles into a sound that is uniquely their own.For this latest release, DEF MACHINE reimagines one of the most recognizable party anthems of the 2000s, infusing it with Detroit soul, contemporary production, and the collaborative energy that has become a hallmark of the group's recent work. The recording showcases the vocal versatility of K33DA, a Detroit-born artist whose musical roots trace back to legendary performers Levi Stubbs of The Four Tops and Joe Stubbs of The Falcons and Contours. As a singer, songwriter, rapper, producer, and engineer, K33DA brings a lifetime of musical experience and Detroit heritage to the project.Adding another layer of musical excellence to the release is renowned bassist Bill Dickens, whose world-class musicianship helps drive the song's infectious groove and energetic feel. Together, DEF MACHINE, K33DA, and Bill Dickens deliver a version of "Get The Party Started" that honors the spirit of the original while introducing it to a new generation of listeners.The release is part of DEF MACHINE's ongoing spring and summer singles series, which highlights collaborations with a diverse lineup of Detroit artists including K33DA, Diggidy, iamYP, and Baylee Jai. Spanning R&B, pop, hip hop, and soul influences, the series celebrates Detroit's rich musical tradition while showcasing the city's next generation of independent talent. Each release explores a unique creative partnership while maintaining DEF MACHINE's commitment to collaboration, musicianship, and genre-crossing production."Get The Party Started" is available now on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, and all major digital streaming platforms.

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