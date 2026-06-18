ADVISORY: State Leaders to Host Press Conference Launching Legislative Hall Period Product Drive



DOVER — In the final days of the 153rd General Assembly, Rep. Alonna Berry, Sen. Elizabeth “Tizzy” Lockman, and Lt. Governor Kyle Evans Gay are spearheading a period product drive for Delaware women and girls in need. They invite members of the public and media to attend the press conference officially launching this initiative, which will support The Dignity Project’s efforts. WHO: Lt. Governor Kyle Evans Gay Rep. Alonna Berry Sen. Elizabeth “Tizzy” Lockman The Dignity Project Founder and Executive Director, Lisa Sumstine WHEN: Tuesday, June 23, 2026 11:15 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. WHERE: Delaware Public Archives 121 M.L.K. Jr Blvd N Dover, DE 19901 Members of the media should RSVP to alexis.wrease@delaware.gov ###



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