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ADVISORY: State Leaders to Host Press Conference Launching Legislative Hall Period Product Drive

Photo of person making a hand heart.

DOVER — In the final days of the 153rd General Assembly, Rep. Alonna Berry, Sen. Elizabeth “Tizzy” Lockman, and Lt. Governor Kyle Evans Gay are spearheading a period product drive for Delaware women and girls in need. They invite members of the public and media to attend the press conference officially launching this initiative, which will support The Dignity Project’s efforts.

WHO: Lt. Governor Kyle Evans Gay

Rep. Alonna Berry

Sen. Elizabeth “Tizzy” Lockman

The Dignity Project Founder and Executive Director, Lisa Sumstine

WHEN: Tuesday, June 23, 2026

11:15 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

WHERE: Delaware Public Archives

121 M.L.K. Jr Blvd N

Dover, DE 19901

Members of the media should RSVP to alexis.wrease@delaware.gov

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ADVISORY: State Leaders to Host Press Conference Launching Legislative Hall Period Product Drive

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