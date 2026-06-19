ASP INVESTIGATING 2025 INCIDENT AT SEBASTIAN COUNTY DETENTION CENTER

June 17, 2026

FORT SMITH, Ark. — At the request of Twelfth Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Shue, Special Agents with the Arkansas State Police (ASP) Criminal Investigation Division are investigating an incident that occurred at the Sebastian County Detention Center in May 2025.

In a letter to ASP dated Tuesday, June 16, 2026, Prosecutor Shue said the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office should not investigate the matter because of the conflict of interest. He requested an outside agency handle the investigation, stating that doing so is “the only proper way for this to be handled.”

The investigation is ongoing. No additional details are being released at this time.