PERRY COUNTY JURY CONVICTS PERRY MAN OF RAPE, SEXUAL ASSAULT

June 17, 2026

PERRY, Ark. — On Tuesday, June 16, 2026, a Perry County jury found Jake Anthoney Hoyt, 50, of Perry, guilty of three counts of Rape and three counts of Second-Degree Sexual Assault.

The verdict followed a joint investigation conducted by the Arkansas State Police (ASP) Criminal Investigation Division and the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, which began in November 2025.

Hoyt was sentenced to life in the Arkansas Department of Corrections on the rape convictions and 20 years on the sexual assault convictions, with the sentences to run consecutively.