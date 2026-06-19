National Chamber Orchestra Inaugural Gala: An Evening of World-Class Music, Community, and Cultural Celebration

Julien Benichou - General & Artistic Director, National Chamber Orchestra Jean Ferrandis - Flutist & Conductor, National Chamber Orchestra Hui-Chuan Chen - Pianist - National Chamber Orchestra

Distinguished Artists Jean Ferrandis, Hui-Chuan Chen, and Trey Walton to Headline a Special Fundraising Gala Supporting the Future of Classical Music

The arts have the power to unite communities, inspire future generations, and elevate the human spirit.” — Julien Benichou

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Chamber Orchestra (NCO) proudly announces its 2026 Inaugural Gala, taking place on Saturday, June 27, 2026, at 6:30 PM, an elegant fundraising evening that will bring together internationally acclaimed musicians, community leaders, arts patrons, and music enthusiasts for an unforgettable celebration of artistic excellence, cultural enrichment, and the transformative power of music.Hosted in an intimate and inspiring setting, the gala will serve as a major fundraising initiative to support the National Chamber Orchestra's artistic mission, educational programs, community outreach efforts, and commitment to nurturing the next generation of musicians. Guests will enjoy an intimate evening featuring exceptional performances, Persian cuisine and refreshments, silent and live auctions, and opportunities to engage directly with renowned artists and supporters of the arts.Founded in 2022, the National Chamber Orchestra has quickly established itself as one of the Washington region's most dynamic cultural organizations. Under the leadership of Artistic Director and Conductor Julien Benichou, NCO has become known for innovative programming, artistic excellence, and a deep commitment to making classical music accessible to diverse audiences."This gala represents more than a fundraiser," said Julien Benichou, General and Artistic Director of the National Chamber Orchestra. "It is a celebration of community, creativity, and our shared belief in the transformative power of music. Every ticket purchased and every contribution made helps us expand our educational initiatives, support emerging artists, and bring extraordinary musical experiences to audiences throughout our region."The evening will begin with a special reception featuring the artistry of acclaimed pianist, composer, arranger, and conductor Trey Walton. A highly sought-after musician in the Washington metropolitan area, Walton's compositions have been performed throughout the United States and internationally. As Founder and Artistic Director of Bleu Opera Company, he has earned recognition for his creative contributions to opera, orchestral, choral, chamber, and organ music.Guests will then experience an extraordinary chamber music performance featuring internationally celebrated flutist Jean Ferrandis and acclaimed pianist Hui-Chuan Chen. Ferrandis enjoys a distinguished international career that has taken him to some of the world's most prestigious concert halls, including Salle Pleyel and Théâtre des Champs-Élysées in Paris, Alice Tully Hall in New York, Wigmore Hall in London, La Fenice in Venice, Hamarikyu Hall in Tokyo, and the Taipei Arts Center. As both flutist and conductor, he has collaborated with legendary conductors including Leonard Bernstein, Tibor Varga, Laurent Petitgirard, and Yoram David. His performances are celebrated for their technical brilliance, expressive depth, and artistic sophistication.Joining Ferrandis is Taiwanese-born pianist Hui-Chuan Chen, an internationally recognized soloist, chamber musician, collaborative pianist, and educator. Chen began studying piano at the age of four and made her debut performance at just six years old. Throughout her career, she has received numerous awards and accolades, including prizes from the Wonderlic Piano Competition in Baltimore, the International Music Festival in Siena, Italy, the Kawai Piano Competition, and Taiwan's prestigious University Piano Concerto Competition. As a chamber musician, she has appeared at the Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall, and the Supreme Court of the United States, collaborating with distinguished artists including cellist Amit Peled and flutist Demarre McGill.The evening's concert program will feature beloved masterworks from the classical repertoire, including Claude Debussy's Syrinx and Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune, Ludwig van Beethoven's celebrated Spring Sonata, and Giulio Briccialdi's dazzling La Traviata Fantasy. The program promises an inspiring musical journey highlighting the expressive beauty and virtuosity of the flute and piano repertoire.In addition to exceptional performances, guests will enjoy a curated selection of Persian cuisine and refreshments, creating an atmosphere that celebrates both artistic and cultural hospitality. The gala aims to bring together individuals from diverse backgrounds who share a commitment to supporting music, education, and cultural engagement.To further support NCO's mission, the event will feature both silent and live auctions showcasing unique experiences, artwork, cultural opportunities, and special items generously donated by members of the community. Proceeds from the auctions will directly benefit the orchestra's artistic programming and educational initiatives.The National Chamber Orchestra has rapidly gained recognition for its innovative approach to classical music performance and education. Through concerts, collaborations, youth engagement programs, and community partnerships, the organization seeks to inspire audiences while fostering meaningful connections through music.Leading these efforts is Julien Benichou, whose energetic and visionary leadership has helped shape the orchestra's artistic identity. Benichou currently serves as Artistic Director of the Washington Opera Society, Music Director of the Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra, Music Director of the Accord Symphony, and Permanent Principal Guest Conductor of the Orchestre de Chambre de Marseille. He also serves as Director of Orchestras for the Washington Conservatory and co-founded the Cévennes Lyriques Festival in France. Widely recognized for his dedication to mentoring young musicians and promoting artistic excellence, Benichou continues to build bridges between audiences, performers, and communities through music.The 2026 Inaugural Gala represents an important milestone in the orchestra's continued growth and long-term vision. By bringing together world-class artists, supporters, educators, and community leaders, the event seeks to strengthen the foundation upon which the orchestra can continue to thrive and expand its impact.Community members, arts patrons, corporate sponsors, philanthropic partners, and music lovers are invited to participate as guests, sponsors, auction donors, or supporters. Their contributions will play a vital role in ensuring the continued success of the National Chamber Orchestra and its mission to enrich lives through exceptional musical experiences."The arts have the power to unite communities, inspire future generations, and elevate the human spirit," added Benichou. "We invite everyone who believes in that vision to join us for this remarkable evening."For ticket information , sponsorship opportunities, auction donations, or additional event details, please contact:Caleb BatesGeneral ManagerNational Chamber OrchestraEmail: administration@ncomusic.orgFor additional information about the National Chamber Orchestra, upcoming performances, and educational programs, please visit the organization's website and follow NCO on social media.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.