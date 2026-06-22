Road Freight Transport Market Top Companies, Competitive Analysis, and Investment Outlook  

Road Freight Transport Market Report 2026

The Business Research Company's Road Freight Transport Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The road freight transport market is dominated by the presence of global logistics providers, freight forwarding companies, and regional transportation operators offering integrated cargo movement solutions across domestic and international trade corridors. Companies are focusing on fleet modernization, route optimization technologies, digital freight management platforms, warehouse integration capabilities, and expansion of cross-border transportation networks to strengthen market presence and address evolving supply chain requirements. Emphasis on delivery reliability, operational efficiency, cargo visibility, transportation flexibility, and compliance with transportation and environmental regulations remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, service innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving freight and logistics ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Road Freight Transport Market?

•According to our research, Kuehne and Nagel International AG led global sales in 2024 with a 1% market share. The company’s road logistics division, which is directly involved in the road freight transport market, provides an extensive portfolio of domestic distribution, cross-border freight solutions, temperature-controlled transport, and less-than-truckload and full-truckload services that support supply chain connectivity, transportation efficiency, cargo handling capabilities, and delivery performance across industrial, commercial, and retail logistics networks.

Who Are The Major Players In The Road Freight Transport Market?

Major companies operating in the road freight transport market are Kuehne and Nagel International AG, DHL Supply Chain, Deutsche Bahn AG, FedEx Corp, United Parcel Service Inc, Nippon Express Holdings Inc, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc, Schneider National Inc, Knight-Swift Transportation, XPO Logistics Inc, CJ Logistics Corp, Pitt Ohio Express, Landstar System Inc, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Ryder System Inc, Saia Inc, Averitt Express Inc, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc, Crete Carrier Corporation, Dayton Freight Lines Inc, Heartland Express Inc, Southeastern Freight Lines, ArcBest Corporation, CRST International Inc, Bison Transport Inc, Kerry Logistics Network Ltd, KLG Europe, Fercam Spa, Cargo Carriers Ltd, Ital Logistics Ltd, Estes Express Lines, First European Logistics Ltd, Alkom-Trans SIA, Wilson Logistics Limited, ABF Freight System Inc, Werner Enterprises Inc, Holland Inc, R+L Carriers, Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc.

How Concentrated Is The Road Freight Transport Market?

•The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 5% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate operational and infrastructure-related entry barriers, driven by fleet expansion requirements, network optimization demands, rising freight movement volumes, and the need for large-scale transportation and logistics management capabilities. Leading players such as Kuehne and Nagel International AG, DHL Supply Chain, Deutsche Bahn AG, FedEx Corp, United Parcel Service Inc, Nippon Express Holdings Inc, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc, Schneider National Inc, Knight-Swift Transportation, and XPO Logistics Inc hold notable market shares through diversified freight service portfolios, established transportation networks, strong distribution capabilities, and continuous investments in logistics technologies and operational efficiency. As demand for time-sensitive deliveries, e-commerce fulfillment, multimodal freight connectivity, and digitally integrated transportation solutions increases, service expansion, technology adoption, and regional network development are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oKuehne and Nagel International AG (1%)

oDHL Supply Chain (1%)

oDeutsche Bahn AG (1%)

oFedEx Corp (1%)

oUnited Parcel Service Inc (0.5%)

oNippon Express Holdings Inc (0.5%)

oJ.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc (0.4%)

oSchneider National Inc (0.4%)

oKnight-Swift Transportation (0.3%)

oXPO Logistics Inc (0.3%)

Request A Free Sample Of The Road Freight Transport Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=10163&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Road Freight Transport Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the road freight transport market include Daimler Truck AG, Volvo Group, Traton Group, PACCAR Inc, Michelin, Bridgestone Corporation, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Shell plc, BP plc, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Cummins Inc, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG, Bosch Mobility, Wabash National Corporation, Schmitz Cargobull AG, SAF-Holland SE, Hexagon Composites ASA, Eaton Corporation plc, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Road Freight Transport Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the road freight transport market include C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc, Ryder System Inc, Kerry Logistics Network Ltd, KLG Europe, Fercam Spa, Cargo Carriers Ltd, Ital Logistics Ltd, First European Logistics Ltd, Alkom-Trans SIA, Wilson Logistics Limited, Landstar System Inc, ArcBest Corporation, CRST International Inc, Bison Transport Inc, Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc, Werner Enterprises Inc, Holland Inc, R+L Carriers, Pitt Ohio Express, ABF Freight System Inc.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Road Freight Transport Market?

•Major end users in the road freight transport market include Walmart Inc, Amazon.com Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Costco Wholesale Corporation, Nestlé SA, PepsiCo Inc, Procter & Gamble Company, Unilever PLC, Coca-Cola Company, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, LG Electronics Inc, Toyota Motor Corporation, Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company, Siemens AG, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc, Target Corporation, IKEA Group.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Strategic acquisition activity is transforming the road freight transport market by strengthening freight networks, expanding transportation coverage, and improving operational capabilities across domestic and international logistics corridors.

•Example: In February 2026, Kuehne+Nagel International AG acquired the road logistics activities of LSL-Lohmöller Spedition und Logistik GmbH in Germany, strengthening its road freight footprint through expanded groupage, less-than-truckload (LTL), and full-truckload (FTL) transportation operations.

•Its expanded transportation network, increased freight handling capacity, and strengthened regional logistics presence enhance service efficiency, improve freight connectivity, and support broader road transportation coverage across European markets.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Digital Freight Platforms Enhancing Shipment Visibility And Route Optimization

•Fleet Electrification Supporting Sustainable Freight Transportation Operations

•Expansion Of Cross-Border Logistics Networks Strengthening Freight Connectivity

•AI-Driven Transportation Analytics Improving Operational Planning Efficiency

•Warehouse And Transportation Integration Advancing End-To-End Supply Chain Performance

Access The Detailed Road Freight Transport Market Report Here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/road-freight-transport-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

New additions to our 2026 reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 30,000+ reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.