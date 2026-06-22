Auz Wide Maintenance Services Expands Across Melbourne's Western Suburbs and Launches New Website

Auz Wide Maintenance Services Logo Exterior Painting Services Epoxy Floor Coating Services

Expanding professional painting and epoxy floor coating services across Melbourne's west while enhancing customer experience through a modern digital platform.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Auz Wide Maintenance Services is proud to announce the expansion of its professional painting and maintenance services from Tarneit and Werribee to several key surrounding suburbs across Melbourne's western region. The company has also officially launched its new website, making it easier than ever for customers to learn about its services and request free quotes online.Driven by a commitment to quality workmanship and customer satisfaction, Auz Wide Maintenance Services now extends its services to Truganina, Hoppers Crossing, Derrimut, Williams Landing, Caroline Springs, and other nearby suburbs, allowing more homeowners and businesses to benefit from its trusted painting solutions.The expansion comes in response to growing customer demand and reflects the company's dedication to serving the wider Melbourne community with reliable, affordable, and high-quality painting services."We are excited to expand our service coverage and introduce our new website as part of our commitment to better serve our customers," said Jagdeep Singh, Spokesperson for Auz Wide Maintenance Services. "Our mission is to provide exceptional painting and maintenance solutions with professionalism, attention to detail, and outstanding customer service. This expansion allows us to bring our expertise to more homes and businesses across Melbourne's western suburbs."Auz Wide Maintenance Services offers a comprehensive range of residential and commercial painting services, including:Interior PaintingDeck PaintingSpray PaintingWallpaper HangingWallpaper RemovalPainting Touch-UpsWhether renovating a home, refreshing a commercial property, or applying durable epoxy floor coatings, the company's experienced team delivers superior finishes using premium products and proven techniques.The launch of the new website provides customers with a user-friendly platform to explore available services, learn more about the company, and easily request a free, no-obligation quote.As Auz Wide Maintenance Services continues to grow, the company remains focused on building lasting relationships through dependable service, transparent communication, and exceptional craftsmanship.

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